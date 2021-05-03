Pro basketball: Houston ends Shreveport’s winning streak at 6

After extending their winning streak to six with a victory Saturday, the Shreveport Mavericks fell to the Houston Push 126-115 Sunday at LSUS.

Shreveport, which defeated the Lewisville 123-101 Friday at LSUS, dropped to 6-2 with its first loss since the season opener.

AJ Mosby led the Mavericks against Houston with 34 points. He hit 12-of-29 shots, including 5-of-10 from 3-point range.

Mosby also had eight rebounds and six assists.

DeSean Murray added 18 points. Jahmere Howze scored 14, Jordan Lyons 12 and Trent Jones 10. Howze had eight rebounds.

Jordan Allen led Houston with 32 points.

The Push put up 43 3-point shots and made 16. The Mavericks were 8-of-26.

Shreveport trailed by as many as 17 points in the second quarter and was down 13 at the half.

The Mavericks rallied in the third quarter and took the lead. But the Push closed the period on an 8-0 run and led 93-85.

Houston extended the lead to 15 in the third quarter. Shreveport got within two, 112-110, with just over three minutes left in the game.

But the Push outscored the Mavericks 14-5 down the stretch.

Murray and Lyons led Shreveport in the win over Lewisville with 20 points each. Murray also had 10 rebounds.

Mosby had 17 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, falling just short of a triple-double.

Jones had 14 points, Devin Griffin 13, Howze 12 and RJ White 10.

Devin White had team-high 11 rebounds and scored 10 points.

Shreveport returns to action Friday with a 7:30 p.m. game against the Waco Royals in Waco, Texas.