Pro basketball: Paul Parks scores 51 in Shreveport Mavericks’ victory

Paul Parks scored 51 points to lead the Shreveport Mavericks past the Wichita Midtown Prestige 153-115 Friday night at LSUS.
The Mavericks (9-2) host the Waco Royals at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at LSU.
Parks was 18-of-31 from the field, including 10-of-16 from 3-point range.
AJ Mosby had 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.
DeSean Murray and Jordan Lyons scored 19 each. Jahmere Howze had a team-high 11 rebounds to go with 12 points.
Lyons made 4-of-5 3-pointers. Overall, the Mavericks were 16-of-29 from behind the arc.