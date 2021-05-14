Pro basketball: Paul Parks scores 51 in Shreveport Mavericks’ victory

Paul Parks scored 51 points to lead the Shreveport Mavericks past the Wichita Midtown Prestige 153-115 Friday night at LSUS.

The Mavericks (9-2) host the Waco Royals at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at LSU.

Parks was 18-of-31 from the field, including 10-of-16 from 3-point range.

AJ Mosby had 26 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

DeSean Murray and Jordan Lyons scored 19 each. Jahmere Howze had a team-high 11 rebounds to go with 12 points.

Lyons made 4-of-5 3-pointers. Overall, the Mavericks were 16-of-29 from behind the arc.