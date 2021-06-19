Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks come up short against Enid

The Shreveport Mavericks came up just short against the Enid Outlaws Friday night at the Centenary Gold Dome, falling 116-110.

Enid improved to 19-2, second-best in The Basketball League. Shreveport dropped to 14-7.

AJ Mosby and Jordan Lyons led the Mavericks with 26 points each. Lyons hit 6-of-10 3-pointers, but as a team the Mavericks were just 11-of-35 from behind the arc.

Desean Murray added 20 points. He was 6-of-11 from the field and made all eight of his free throws.

Seven Outlaws scored in double figures. Chance Comanche, a 6-foot-10 forward and the league’s top scorer, led Enid with 19 points. He also had a team-high 10 rebounds.

Wayne Runnels scored 18 on 7-of-10 shooting. Lindy Waters III had 17 points.

Charlie Marquardt added 16 points. He was 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Marquardt leads the league in 3-pointers with 84.

Enid led 62-55 at the half. Shreveport rallied in the third and led 86-84 going into the fourth.

Shreveport took a 101-95 lead on a Murray jumper with 4:45 left.

Runnels hit back-to-back baskets to give Enid a 106-103 lead with 1:42 left. The Outlaws extended it to five, but Paul Parks’ 3-pointer with 16.2 seconds left got the Mavericks within two.

Waters sank two free throws. Comanche made a steal and was fouled. His two free throws provided the final margin.

Shreveport plays the Waco Royals at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Dome in their final home game of the regular season