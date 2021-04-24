Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks extend winning streak to four, host Little Rock Sunday

Seven Shreveport players scored in double figures as the Mavericks extended their winning streak to four with a 113-97 victory over the Lewisville Leopards on Saturday afternoon in Lewisville, Texas.

The Mavericks (4-1) return home Sunday for a 3:30 p.m. matchup against the Little Rock Lightning at LSUS.

RJ White led Shreveport with 18 points. He got plenty of help from Jahmere Howze (14), Jordan Lyons (14), Cordarius Johnson (12), AJ Mosby (11), DeSean Murray (11) and Trent Jones (10).

Murray and White had 12 and 11 rebounds, respectively. Lyons had seven assists.