Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks improve to 5-1 with home victory over Little Rock

AJ Mosby scored 33 points and Jordan Lyons added 24 to lead the Shreveport Mavericks to a 105-99 victory over the Little Rock Lightning Sunday afternoon at LSU.

The Mavericks improved to 5-1 with their fifth straight victory.

RJ White and DeSean Murray scored 15 and 14, respectively. Murray also had a team-high eight rebounds.

Mosby was almost perfect from the field, hitting 12-of-15 shots (80 percent). He was 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Lyons was 10-of-18 from the field,

Shreveport led 52-45 at the half. Little Rock rallied in the third period, cutting the lead to 75-74.

The game remained tight in the fourth quarter. Two free throws by Murray gave the Mavericks a 101-96 lead with 27 seconds left. But Deonta Terrell’s 3-pointer made it a two-point game with 18.6 seconds left.

Terrell missed a 3 to tie with 13.1 seconds left. Mosby sank two free throws to give Shreveport a 103-99 lead with 4.0 seconds to play.