Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks open season Friday on the road

The Shreveport Mavericks open the 2021 season Friday night against the Little Rock Lightning at 7 in Little Rock, Ark.

The Mavericks are one of 36 teams in The Basketball League, a professional league in its fourth year.

The team’s managing general partner and head coach is Steve Tucker, who guided the first version of the Shreveport Mavericks to American Basketball Association championships in 2014 and 2015. The Mavericks went a combined 66-0 in those seasons before moving to Owensboro, Ky.

The Basketball League began operating as the North American Premier League in 2018.

According to the league’s website, the players are mainly from Division I through III colleges looking to start their pro careers, those who have played overseas and are looking to play closer to home and former NBA players who want to continue playing and extend their careers in the U.S.

The average player salary is $1,500 to $6,500 per month.

The league “provides basketball players the opportunity to make a living playing the game they love in America with a focus on community and positively impacting lives through school visits and clinics that focus on more than just basketball,” according to its website.

The Mavericks’ first home game is April 16 against the Dallas Skyline at 7:05 p.m. at the LSUS gym.

Regular-season games are scheduled through the end of June followed by the playoffs.

The Mavericks are in the league’s Central Conference

For tickets, go to shreveportmavericks.hometownticketing.com.

Here is the current roster, coaching staff and general staff posted on the team’s Facebook page.

ROSTER

• Arvie, Donavin (6’7-190-SF-Southwest Kansas U)

• Griffin, Devin (6’2-190-PG-Columbia U)

• Holloman, Garrius (6’7-220-PF-Bethune Colman U)

• Howze, Jahmere (6’7-265-C-Virginia State U)

• Jones, Trent (6’4-190-SG-Rigon College)

• Johnson, Cordarius 6’6-225-SF-LA Tech U)

• Lathan, Dwayne (6’5-190-SG-Indiana State U)

• Mosby, AJ (6’3-175-PG-Alcorn State U)

• Murray, DeSean (6’5-235-PF-Auburn U)

• White, RJ (6’9-270-C- U of North Carolina-Greensboro)

• White, Devin (6’9-235-C-Suno)

COACHING STAFF

• Managing General Partner/Head Coach – Steve C Tucker

• Associate Head Coach – Kevin Keathley

• Assistant Coach – Marcuz Johnson

STAFF

• Chief Executive Consultant – Pat Booras

• Public Relations/Ticket Sales – Laura Williams

• Team Manager (Intern) – John Parker

• Athletic Trainer – Tameika Moore