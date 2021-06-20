Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks rout Waco

The Shreveport Mavericks rebounded from a tough loss Friday with a 149-102 rout of the Waco Royals Saturday night at the Centenary Gold Dome.

The Mavericks were coming off a 116-110 loss to Enid, one of The Basketball League’s top teams.

Shreveport improved to 15-7. The Mavericks have two road games left in the regular season at Waco Friday and Midtown Saturday. Waco dropped to 5-16.

Paul Parks led Shreveport with 34 points. He was 14-of-21 from the field, including 6-of-12 from 3-point range.

Jordan Lyons, who sank five 3-pointers, scored 30.

AJ Mosby had a triple-double with 24 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

Jervon Presley had a team-high 15 rebounds to go with 13 points.

Quinton Goodin added 16 points on 7-of-10 aim.

The Mavericks shot 60.8 percent (62-of-102) from the field.