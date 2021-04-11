Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks split first two games of season

The Shreveport Mavericks spit their first two games in The Basketball League.

The Mavericks lost to the Little Rock Lightning 112-101 Friday night in Little Rock, Ark., then rebounded with a 97-93 victory over the Dallas Skyline on Saturday night at the University of Texas at Dallas.

AJ Mosby, a former Alcon State player, poured in 32 points to lead Shreveport against Dallas. He was 12-of-18 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range. He also had six assists and five rebounds.

Jahmere Howse and Trent Jones contributed 15 points each. Howse and RJ White led the team with seven rebounds each.

DeSean Murray scored 12 points. Donavin Arvie had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Mosby also led the Mavericks against Little Rock with 21 points.

Devin Griffin added 18 and Jones 15.

Shreveport and Dallas are scheduled to face off again Friday at 7:05 p.m. in the Mavericks’ home opener at the LSUS gym.