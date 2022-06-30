Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks to face Albany in Game 1 of TBL Finals Saturday night at the Gold Dome

Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks to face Albany in Game 1 of...

The Shreveport Mavericks take on the Albany Patroons in Game 1 of The Basketball League Finals Saturday night at 7:05 the Centenary Gold Dome.

Tickets range from $8 to $24.

Shreveport brings a 25-7 record into the best-of-3 series. Albany is 27-5.

The Mavericks opened the playoffs against the Potawatomi Fire, winning the series two games to one. They defeated the Enid Outlaws two games to one in the Central Conference finals.

Shreveport then swept the Wester Conference champion SoCal Moguls two games to none to advance to the TBL Finals.

The Patroons defeated the Atlantic City Gambits two games to one in the first round. They swept the Huntsville Hurricanes two games to none in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Albany then defeated the Midwest Conference champion Kokomo Bobcats two games to one to reach the Finals.

Game 2 of the Finals is July 6 at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, N.Y. Game 3, if necessary, is July 7 in Albany.

Bernard Parks leads the Mavericks in scoring at 23.1 points per game. Paul Harrison is second at 19.9 followed by Tyrone Jordan at 16.9.

Parks is a 6-foot-3 guard/forward from Douglasville, Ga. Harrison is a 6-8 forward from Alpharetta, Ga.

Harrison leads the team in rebounding with 7.8 per game. Parks is second with 6.5.

Patrick Meyers leads the team in assists at 6.0 per game.

Former Bossier star Larry Robinson III had six points, four rebounds and two assists for the Mavericks in Game 2 against SoCal, a 111-94 victory. He had seven points in the 113-110 Game 1 victory.

Robinson has scored in double figures twice this season. He had 19 points against the Dallas Skyline on March 20 and 13 against the Waco Royals on April 3.He is averaging 6.6 points and 2.0 assists.

AJ Mosby leads Albany in scoring at 20.3 points per game and assists with 4.9. Anthony Moe is second in scoring at 17.3 followed by Isaiah Jackson at 16.3.

Mosby, from Cartersville, Ga., is a former Alcorn State star who played for Shreveport last season. He averaged 24.3 points.

Moe leads the team in rebounding with 9.3 per game. Jackson is second with 8.9.