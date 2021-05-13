Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks to host games Friday and Saturday at LSUS

The Shreveport Mavericks are back home for a pair of games Friday and Saturday night at LSUS.

The Mavericks (8-2) face the Wichita Midtown Prestige on Friday and the Waco Royals on Saturday. Both games tip off at 7:05.

Shreveport is coming off a 128-117 victory over the Lewisville Leopards on Sunday. That came after a 131-97 rout of Waco on May 7.

AJ Mosby had a triple-double against Lewisville with 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.

Paul Parks led the team in scoring with 30 points. He also had 10 rebounds. Jordan Lyons scored 23.

DeSean Murray had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Jahmere Howze added 18 points.

Lyons led Shreveport against Waco with 35 points. He hit 7-of-11 3-pointers.

Mosby was also effective from 3-point range, hitting 6-of-7. He finished with 26 points.

Howze added 21 points.