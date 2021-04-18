Pro basketball: Shreveport Mavericks win third straight

The Shreveport Mavericks won their third straight game Sunday afternoon, defeating Omaha’s Finest 134-123 at the LSUS gym.

Shreveport, which defeated the Dallas Skyline 102-91 in its hope opener Friday, improved to 3-1.

Guard AJ Mosby poured in 38 points to lead the Mavericks. He was 15-of-24 (62.5 percent) from the field, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range.

Shreveport made 11-of-21 3-point attempts. Omaha put up 40 and made 15.

Power forward DeSean Murray and guard Trent Jones scored 24 each. Devin White added 12, Jahmere Howse 11 and Devin Griffin 10.

White had a team-high 12 rebounds. Murray grabbed nine rebounds and had seven assists.

The Mavericks return to action Saturday against the Lewisville Leopards. The next home game is Sunday, April 25, against the Little Rock Lightning at 3:30 p.m. at LSUS.