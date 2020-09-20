Pro football: Former Haughton star Prescott makes NFL history as Cowboys rally past Falcons

Former Haughton Star Dak Prescott made NFL history Sunday, becoming the first player to pass for more than 400 yards and rush for three touchdowns in a 40-39 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Prescott helped Dallas (1-1) rally from a 20-0 first-quarter deficit. The Cowboys also trailed 39-24 with 4:49 to play in the game.

Prescott completed 34 of 47 passes for 450 yards — 312 in the second half— and no interceptions. He scored all three of his TDs in the second half on runs of 2, 2 and 1 yards.

His final TD got the Cowboys within two with 1:49 left. Dallas then recovered an onside kick. Greg Zuerlein’s 46-yard field goal with 4 seconds left to win it.

Dallas receivers CeeDee Lamb and veteran Amari Cooper both had big games. Lamb, a rookie, had six catches for 106 yards. Cooper had six for 100.

Tight end Dalton Schultz had nine catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 89 yards on 22 carries and scored a touchdown.

Atlanta’s Matt Ryan completed 24 of 36 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Calvin Ridley had seven catches for 109 yards.

The Falcons fell to 0-2.

