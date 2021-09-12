Pro football: Former Parkway star Marshall makes solid NFL debut

Former Parkway star Terrace Marshall Jr. had a solid NFL debut Sunday in the Carolina Panthers’ 19-14 victory over the New York Jets in Charlotte, N.C.

The Panthers’ second-round pick caught three passes for 26 yards. He had the team’s third-most catches behind Christian McCaffrey (9-89) and DJ Moore (6-80).

Marshall’s first NFL catch came Carolina’s third possession. Sam Darnold hit Marshall for eight yards on 2-and-15 from the Jets 42.

His second catch came on third-and-1 from the Jets 38 late in the second quarter. The 11-yard gain gave the Panthers a first down at the 27.

One play later Darnold scored, giving Carolina a 16-0 lead with 35 seconds left in the half.

Marshall’s lone reception of the second half was a 7-yard gain on third-and-9 from the Jets 13.

Ryan Santosa’s 29-yard field goal put the Panthers on top 19-8 with 8:42 left to play in the game.

Carolina hosts New Orleans Sunday at noon. The Saints defeated the Green Bay Packers 38-3 in their opener in Jacksonville, Fla.

— Featured photo via Carolina Panthers