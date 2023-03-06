Pro golf: Toms wins third PGA Champions Tour tournament

Former Airline and LSU star David Toms won for the third time on the PGA Champions Tour Sunday.

Toms shot a 4-under 68 in the final round to win the Colorguard Classic in Tucson, Ariz.

The 56-year-old Toms made a 6-foot bogey putt on the final hole at the Omni Tucson National – Catalina Course after hitting his tee shot in the water.

He finished at 15 under for the tournament, one stroke ahead of Robert Karlsson, who shot a 67 in the fourth round.

Toms won $330,000.

Toms shot a 68 in Thursday’s first round. He followed that with a 65 in the second.

Toms also won the U.S. Senior Open in 2018 and the Ascension Charity Classic in 2020z

Before joining to 50-over Champions Tour, he won 13 times on the PGA Tour, including the 2001 PGA Championship.