PROCEEDINGS OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF BOSSIER CITY

STATE OF LOUISIANA TAKEN AT A SPECIAL MEETING

FEBRUARY 1, 2023

The City Council of the City of Bossier City, State of Louisiana, met in Special session in Council Chambers, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM

Invocation was given by Council Member Jeffery Darby

Pledge of Allegiance led by Council Member Don Williams

Roll Call as follows:

Present: Honorable, President Jeffery Darby, Honorable Councilors Chris Smith, Brian Hammons, Don Williams, Jeff Free and Vince Maggio

Absent: Honorable Councilor David Montgomery, Jr.

Also Present: City Attorney, Charles Jacobs and City Clerk, Phyllis McGraw

By: Mr. Hammons

Motion approve agenda.

Seconded by Mr. Smith

No comment

Vote in favor of motion is unanimous

Ceremonial Matters/Recognition of Guests –

None

New Business –

Agenda Item called- Adopt Zoning Ordinance for Conditional Use Approval for the sale of high and low content alcohol for off premise consumption at a grocery store for Brookshires Grocery Store at 4860 Airline Drive, Bossier City.

Council members, Carlotta Brown, MPC and Charles Jacobs, City Attorney discussed possible changes to the application process to negate the need for having special meetings for conditional use approvals in the future. Brookshires Grocery Staff spoke on the Conditional use approval request. Councilors also asked about store specific amenities.

The following ordinance offered and adopted:

ORDINANCE NO. 10 OF 2023

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A CONDITIONAL USE FOR THE SALE OF HIGH AND LOW CONTENT ALCOHOL FOR OFF PREMISE CONSUMPTION AT A GROCERY STORE LOCATED AT 4860 AIRLINE DRIVE, BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA.

WHEREAS; Brookshires Grocery Company, has applied to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for Conditional Use Approval for the retail sale of high and low content alcohol, for off premise consumption at a grocery store located at 4860 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana.

WHEREAS; a public hearing for the Conditional Use application was held on January 23, 2023; and

WHEREAS; The Planning Department has submitted the results of said public hearing to the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Bossier City.

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BOSSIER CITY HEREBY ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. That the Conditional Use for retail sales of high and low content alcohol for off premise consumption at 4860 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana is hereby approved.

Motion was made by Mr. Jeff Free and seconded by Mr. Brian Hammons

to adopt the above ordinance. Upon the following vote, the ordinance was duly

adopted this 1st day of February, 2023.



AYES: Mr. Smith, Mr. Hammons, Mr. Darby, Mr. Williams, Mr. Free and Mr. Maggio

NAYS: none

ABSENT: Mr. Montgomery, Jr.

ABSTAIN: none

_____________________________________

JEFFERY DARBY, PRESIDENT

_____________________________________

PHYLLIS MCGRAW, CITY CLERK

C-ALC-000005-2023

There being no further business to come before this Council, Council President Darby adjourned the meeting at 10:13 AM

Respectfully submitted:

Phyllis McGraw

City Clerk

Publish: February 8, 2023

Bossier Press Tribune