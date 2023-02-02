PROCEEDINGS OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF BOSSIER CITY
STATE OF LOUISIANA TAKEN AT A SPECIAL MEETING
FEBRUARY 1, 2023
The City Council of the City of Bossier City, State of Louisiana, met in Special session in Council Chambers, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Invocation was given by Council Member Jeffery Darby
Pledge of Allegiance led by Council Member Don Williams
Roll Call as follows:
Present: Honorable, President Jeffery Darby, Honorable Councilors Chris Smith, Brian Hammons, Don Williams, Jeff Free and Vince Maggio
Absent: Honorable Councilor David Montgomery, Jr.
Also Present: City Attorney, Charles Jacobs and City Clerk, Phyllis McGraw
By: Mr. Hammons
Motion approve agenda.
Seconded by Mr. Smith
No comment
Vote in favor of motion is unanimous
Ceremonial Matters/Recognition of Guests –
None
New Business –
Agenda Item called- Adopt Zoning Ordinance for Conditional Use Approval for the sale of high and low content alcohol for off premise consumption at a grocery store for Brookshires Grocery Store at 4860 Airline Drive, Bossier City.
Council members, Carlotta Brown, MPC and Charles Jacobs, City Attorney discussed possible changes to the application process to negate the need for having special meetings for conditional use approvals in the future. Brookshires Grocery Staff spoke on the Conditional use approval request. Councilors also asked about store specific amenities.
The following ordinance offered and adopted:
ORDINANCE NO. 10 OF 2023
AN ORDINANCE APPROVING A CONDITIONAL USE FOR THE SALE OF HIGH AND LOW CONTENT ALCOHOL FOR OFF PREMISE CONSUMPTION AT A GROCERY STORE LOCATED AT 4860 AIRLINE DRIVE, BOSSIER CITY, LOUISIANA.
WHEREAS; Brookshires Grocery Company, has applied to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for Conditional Use Approval for the retail sale of high and low content alcohol, for off premise consumption at a grocery store located at 4860 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana.
WHEREAS; a public hearing for the Conditional Use application was held on January 23, 2023; and
WHEREAS; The Planning Department has submitted the results of said public hearing to the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Bossier City.
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF BOSSIER CITY HEREBY ORDAINS:
SECTION 1. That the Conditional Use for retail sales of high and low content alcohol for off premise consumption at 4860 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana is hereby approved.
Motion was made by Mr. Jeff Free and seconded by Mr. Brian Hammons
to adopt the above ordinance. Upon the following vote, the ordinance was duly
adopted this 1st day of February, 2023.
AYES: Mr. Smith, Mr. Hammons, Mr. Darby, Mr. Williams, Mr. Free and Mr. Maggio
NAYS: none
ABSENT: Mr. Montgomery, Jr.
ABSTAIN: none
_____________________________________
JEFFERY DARBY, PRESIDENT
_____________________________________
PHYLLIS MCGRAW, CITY CLERK
C-ALC-000005-2023
There being no further business to come before this Council, Council President Darby adjourned the meeting at 10:13 AM
Respectfully submitted:
Phyllis McGraw
City Clerk
Publish: February 8, 2023
Bossier Press Tribune
