Profiling Bossier Parish Police Jury District 1 candidates

[Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series profiling all candidates seeking political office in the Bossier Parish elections coming up this Fall.]

In the upcoming October 14, 2023 election, Bossier Parish residents in Bossier Parish Police Jury District 1 (a district which includes parts of the Haughton area, the Elm Grove area and the southernmost parts of Bossier Parish) will vote on who they want to represent them on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the next four years.

In the race for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 1, voters will choose between incumbent “Bob” Brotherton (R-Elm Grove), Michael Farris (R-Bossier City), Mary Odom (D-Haughton) and Andre Wilson (D-Doyline).

Bob Brotherton:

Brotherton, is a lifelong resident of District 1 in Bossier Parish. He graduated from Haughton High School, Northwestern State University (with a B.S. degree in education), and Louisiana Tech (with a Master’s Degree +30). He started his career in 1975 as a teacher/coach at Haughton High School. After 33 years of service to Haughton and Bossier Parish, he retired in 2007.

Brotherton has served three terms on the Bossier Parish Police Jury. In those three terms, he has served as Vice President and President. Currently, he serves on many committees. He was elected in 2017 to the Executive Board of the Louisiana Police Jury Association and in 2022, he was elected to serve as the State President of the Louisiana Police Jury Association. He also serves on the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and he is the President of Trailblazer (Land Conservation and Development Council) representing Bossier Parish.

He has been married to his wife, Billie Jo, for 52 years. They have two sons: Jason (Kenda) and Coy (Stacey). Bob and Billie Jo have four wonderful grandchildren: Kinsley, Brock, Blair, and Broox. Bob and his family are active members of First Baptist Church in Haughton.

Q – 1. Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

A – I am the incumbent. I am not a politician—I enjoy serving the people of District 1. I have projects that I have been working on in District 1 that I would love to finish.

Q – 2. If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

A – I will continue to work with the other jury members to make Bossier Parish the best it can be. I have been working with others to finish the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, continue working with the Parks and Recreation Department to complete the projects at Bossier South Park and continue to add to the Parish Camp on Lake Bistineau.

I will also continue to work with Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries to find solutions to the salvinia problem on Lake Bistineau.

Q – 3. There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A – First I will always listen to my constituents in District I to hear and address their concerns.

Bossier was awarded money from FEMA to address the roads in Bossier, mostly in District 1, that were damaged in the flood of 2016. I travel the roads in my district often to evaluate conditions. I make myself available to discuss issues that citizens are concerned about.

Q – 4. Why should someone vote for you?

A – I am the incumbent with 12 years of service. I have experience and knowledge that my opponents do not have. I have been very active within our parish as well as the state. I have worked hard and love my job. I have been transparent and accessible. I would appreciate four more years to complete important projects to me.

Michael Farris:

In the 1970’s, Farris’s family immigrated to the United States from the United Kingdom. After settling in Monroe, Louisiana, Farris attended elementary school, during which time his family opened Bill’s Southside Texaco. From the time he was in sixth grade to his senior year, he worked at their family business six days per week pumping gas, washing windows, changing oil, and fixing flats.

Farris’ job brought him to Haughton in 2009 and he fell in love with the area. Farris is a Christian and attends Elm Grove Baptist Church. He is married to Julie Cotner and they became a blended military family. He is a father to six children.

He is a proud Bossier Parish business owner who donates his time and resources to projects, such as donating safety classes to the Bossier Parish School Board and various local charities.

Q – 1. Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

A – I am running for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 1, which encompasses Elm Grove, parts of Haughton, and has the largest geographical footprint of the Police Jury Districts. For the most part, it is rural. I firmly believe that fresh ideas, new viewpoints, and thoughtful processes benefit all citizens and helps avoid complacency and entrenchment of our leadership. George Washington is an excellent example of this! This is why I strongly advocate for term limits in all forms of Government. Not only should a Police Juror be able to answer the phone from a long-time friend, but they should be responsive to all their constituents in their District. And when required, be present at construction sites, road repairs, constituent complaints, and have face-to-face conversation with people who are in need and feel underrepresented. Being a police juror should be about being a servant, that is why I am running.

Q – 2. If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

A – My priorities as a Police Juror would be to ensure bridges in District 1 that are currently impassible are remedied and focus on drainage and relief from heavy floodwaters. I would also focus on the hindrances faced by many District 1 residents related to the sale of water and dirt. A key focus would be opposition to any dual office holding, which is a practice by many of our current Police Jurors, including the district 1 Incumbent Bob Brotherton. I would also propose improvement of the video and audio system currently being employed by the BPPJ for meetings, which is sub-par at best. I would like to find additional ways for the BPPJ to put forth to the public bid opportunities, seekout available grants for federal tax dollars to be used for infrastructure projects for Bossier Parish, and have a heightened presence on social media to have better informed residents. Ironically, the District 1 Incumbent, refuses to issue permits for trail riders because they did not follow the rules and submit their request in a timely manner, while at the same time actively ignoring the Louisiana State Attorney General directive to cease dual office holding. The “rules are for thee not me” mind set has got to stop.

Q – 3. There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A – The Bossier Parish Police Jury uses a three-year plan for road construction. Here is an example, for 2023, District 1 (according to the revised Road Overlay program 04/14/2023), clearly shows that despite having the largest geographical footprint, receives the least amount of work at 1 mile of scheduled maintenance. It is imperative that the Bossier Parish Police Jury work cooperatively with both public and private entities that are involved in resident impact projects. For example, the proposed toll road, the Port of Shreveport-Bossier, the extension of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, and the replacement of the Jimmie Davis Bridge. It is important to be accessible by a multitude of mediums and be responsive to them. People deserve to be heard.

Q – 4. Why should someone vote for you?

A – Over the past twelve years our planet, our country, our state, and our parish have all changed. We need leadership that can cast a fresh eye, speak with a new voice, be respectful of all points of view and actively champion for District 1, as well as all Bossier Parish. A political office should never be used as a retirement plan. Leadership should be conducted with a servant’s heart. Engaged leadership will better equip us for the next twelve years. I will serve my neighbors to the best of my ability by fighting tax increases, oppose wasteful spending, protect our Parish employees, and help make this parish a place where, once again, our children CHOOSE to live.

Mary Odom:

Odom is a retired educator, divorcee, and proud mother of a son and daughter who are both employed in an educational system. In 1994,she returned to Louisiana from Gardena, CA and purchased her home in Haughton. She attended elementary school in Doyline and Webster High School in Minden. Following graduation, she enrolled at Grambling State College and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and a Masters of Arts degree in Administration from California State University-Dominguez Hills, CA. Odom is a member at St. Paul CME Church of Haughton.

Q – 1. Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

A – The office of police juror is being sought to assist in trying to bring integrity to the Board. Following standard procedures and having transparency are essential to building trust in voters. Communication should be made with taxpayers and should occur on a regular basis.

Q – 2. If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

A – If elected my #1 priority will be to address the many roads that are in need of serious repair.

Q – 3. There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A – Observations, being accessible to voters, and consultation will be means by which I would become aware of issues in District 1. The concerns of residents will be presented to the Board for appropriate follow up and action.

Q – 4. Why should someone vote for you?

A – Due to my decisive, dedicated, deliberate, and dependable character, voters in District 1 should choose me to represent them. I have the confidence and competence to hold this position as I have sought public office before.

Andre Wilson:

Andre was born and raised in Bossier Parish. He is a business owner in the trucking and construction Industry. He is a retired Major in the U.S. Army and a war veteran. Andre is a graduate of Haughton High School and Grambling State University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice. Andre is married to wife, Sonja. He has three daughters. He is a member at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Doyline, where he serves as Deacon. He serves as President at Fillmore Cemetery, President of the Northwest Louisiana Trail Riders Association, a lifetime member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and he is a member of the Shreveport Football Association (Officiant). It is because of his passion to uplift, give back and serve his community, as well as being a continued servant to God and country that has given him the desire to run for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 1. Andre feels he would not only be a person elected to this public position, but he will be a good voice representing the priorities and serving the needs and concerns of the constituents in his district.

Q – 1. Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

A – I am running for Bossier Parish Police Jury for District 1 because of my passion and experience, to give back and serve my community. I feel there is a need for change and for a voice that will be representative all constituents in the district.

Q – 2. If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

A – If elected, my first priority will be to listen and understand the concerns of my Constituents and Bossier Parish to determine how and where they align and/or are different.

Q – 3. There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A – To ensure issues of importance are addressed in my district and in Bossier Parish would be understanding the issue by gathering data and communicating with the people in the communities I serve and within Bossier Parish. It is not until then both parties can begin to prioritize and/or set any expectation on the next steps.

Q – 4. Why should someone vote for you?

A – I am asking for a Vote for change. I am a proven leader all voters can count on. I have a passion to uplift, give back and serve my community just as I have done for my Country. I will not only be a person elected in a position but a voice of change and reason in Bossier Parish, who will be advocating the issues and concerns of my district.