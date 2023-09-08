Profiling Bossier Parish Police Jury District 12 candidates

[Editor’s Note: This is a continuing series profiling all candidates seeking political office in the Bossier Parish elections coming up this Fall.]

In the upcoming October 14, 2023 election, Bossier Parish residents in Bossier Parish Police Jury District 12 will vote on who they want to represent them on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the next four years. Bossier Parish Police Jury District 12 is a district which spans the area from Louisiana Highway 527 and U.S. Highway. 71 in Elm Grove, to slightly north of Jimmie Davis Highway in Bossier City, bordered by the Red River to the west and Caplis Sligo Road to the east.

In the race for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 12, voters will choose between incumbent Paul “Mac” Plummer (R-Bossier City) and “Keith” Sutton (R-Bossier City).

Paul “Mac” Plummer:

Paul “Mac” Plummer’s parents moved to Shady Grove when he was in his first year. He is a graduate of Parkway High School (’74) and Northeast Louisiana University (’77) with a B.A degree in Law Enforcement.

He bought his first home in Sun City, married his high school sweetheart Janet Messer (PHS 1974), and started their family.

Mac and Janet moved to Lucky Estates in 1983 where they still live today. They raised their three daughters (Sarah, Allison, and Beth) in South Bossier, all graduates of Parkway High School. They have four grandchildren, three of whom are currently enrolled in South Bossier schools today.

He began his career at the Bossier City Police Department in 1978 and retired after 28 years of service in 2006. Soon after departing the Bossier City Police Department, Plummer was appointed by the Bossier Parish Police Jury to the Bossier City/Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission and the newly created Cyber Innovation Center Board.

After the death of Dr. Eddie Shell, Plummer was appointed as the interim Bossier Parish Police Jury District 12 representative and went on to be elected to fill Dr. Shell’s unexpired term. He has been reelected as the District 12 representative unopposed three times.

Mr. Plummer attends First United Methodist Church in Bossier City, he is a member of Martin McClanahan Lodge #384 F&AM, Scottish Rite, El Karubah Shrine, and he is a lifetime member of the NRA.

Questions:

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

I have been a public servant to the people of Bossier Parish for the majority of my life and I am honored to have had that opportunity. Community service is my passion. I am an instructor/teacher in some of the organizations I belong to. I am certified as a CECP coach with LHSAA to be able to volunteer my time as a staff coach for the Parkway Lady Panthers softball program for a combined 12 years and that doesn’t include my time as a dedicated parent. My family and I have devoted countless hours and resources to the Shrine Hospital for Children. Service to my community, its youth, and the less fortunate is my calling. I am running for the District 12 seat of the Bossier Parish Police Jury in hopes that I can see to fruition, projects that I have been part of planning and implementing over the last 15 years.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

To continue to be a good steward of the people’s money using good common, financial sense to build Bossier Parish at a constant but comfortable rate. To see that the services of the jury are as impartially distributed as possible providing the needed services to all. While representing District 12, I am obligated to consider all the consequences, whether intended or not.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

Transportation is the key. One of our top priorities is roads. Without roads, you can’t grow and they are needed all over the parish. I have been adamant about the continuation of Arthur Ray Teague south to Taylortown, making sure that the project doesn’t somehow slip to the back burner. I support the North/South corridor (Swan Lake) and the East/West (Benton Road to Bellevue Road) corridor projects as well. Another project in South Bossier is flood mitigation and control along the Sligo road corridor from Red Chute to the Flat River. It has taken years to get a financial commitment from the federal government. We have to stay committed by continuing our due diligence in that process. South Bossier Park provides an opportunity to grow our South Bossier district, providing a long-awaited recreational facility that we intentionally designed around our youth for little league baseball and softball play, as well as other field sports, such as soccer and football. For those inside the city, it is a dedication to spending your money wisely. For instance, pursuing and obtaining federal and state dollars for road projects and bridges in the parish allows us to focus and direct your money on parish-wide services and programs.

Why should someone vote for you?

My demonstrated commitment to the people of Bossier Parish. I have worked diligently for the people of Bossier City and Bossier Parish for over 45 years. I spent my last four years with the Bossier City Police Department as a Captain and as Area Coordinator for South Bossier, tasked with communicating with the residents and business owners to learn their issues and concerns. I attended HOA and Civic meetings, visited churches and our schools, attended sporting events, and talked with home and business owners daily. This assignment offered me a unique insight into the workings, concerns, and issues of South Bossier and made me aware, as a South Bossier resident myself, that I shared those concerns. During my time on the police jury, I have worked tirelessly to address those concerns, having to make difficult decisions that are often unpopular, but I feel that my background has given me the knowledge and courage to make the right decision that will be of benefit to Bossier Parish well into the future.

“Keith” Sutton:

Sutton is a Christian, Conservative and a Republican. He has been married to his high school sweetheart Denise for 31 years. They have three daughters and two sons-in-law. Sutton and his wife chose to live in South Bossier 25 years ago when their oldest daughter started to school. They wanted their children to be raised in a good school system and area.

Sutton is a retired firefighter and a small business owner. He is a member of Cypress Baptist Church – South Campus. He also served as a deacon and on the board of trustees at South Bossier Baptist Church.

Questions:

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

I consider myself to be an average Joe, who is frustrated with politics on all levels. There is such a lack of transparency, fiscal responsibility, common sense, and term limits. I believe you can either sit around and complain about something or you can throw your hat into the ring and see if you can make a difference. I believe if we make changes at the local level, then it can eventually work its way up to higher levels. I want to bring common sense back to the government.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

A. Open libraries up on weekends. Right now, there are several branches that are only open 9a-6p Monday through Friday. This doesn’t make sense to me. For many children (and adults), the library is their only access to the internet and other resources. How can they utilize this help if the libraries are closed after normal work hours?

B. Bring more transparency to BPPJ. I would use social media to inform the citizens better. I would post BPPJ information on neighborhood pages for more people to see. There is a good number of people that get their news from social media. We need to adapt to the changing times by using social media.

C. Work to improve quality of life by finding ways to use our parks for new ideas such as splash pads, food truck nights, concerts, etc.

D. Build relationships with current Jurors. No one person can do anything if you don’t have the support of the others.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

Transportation- I would work with the state officials and school board members to see what can be done to get a turning lane into Parkway High School off Highway 71. Right now, the traffic is horrible and dangerous with only one entrance.

Economic Development – Once again I would work with BPPJ and other local officials to find ways to bring more companies to Bossier Parish as well as making sure we have the right infrastructure in place to handle the growth. We have I-20, I-49, the Red River, and the port in our area; there is no reason Bossier Parish shouldn’t be booming. It is going to take the work of all government entities working together to accomplish. I don’t care who gets the credit, we just need to get the jobs here so we can keep our kids from leaving to neighboring states.

Infrastructure – Right now we have public utilities working to get fiber optics installed to rural areas of the parish. I believe my 30 years of experience in installing fiber optic cabling will be beneficial in communicating with the fiber optic providers.

Why should someone vote for you?

I am an average citizen who believes government officials should serve the people it represents. I am tired of the same old way of doing politics. It has not worked and that is why Louisiana is last in most things. We need fresh ideas, community involvement, common sense, and leaders with vision. I believe I bring these traits to the BPPJ and together with the community we can make Bossier Parish even better than it is now.