Profiling Bossier Parish Police Jury District 3 candidates

[Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series profiling all candidates seeking political office in the Bossier Parish elections coming up this Fall.]

In the upcoming October 14, 2023 election, residents of Bossier Parish Police Jury District 3 in Bossier Parish (a district which includes a big portion of the town of Benton (and surrounding areas), runs west to the Red River and runs east across Cypress Lake to State Highway 162) will vote on who they want to represent them on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the next four years.

In the race for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 3, voters will choose between incumbent Philip Rodgers (R-Benton) and “Andy” Modica (R-Benton).

Philip Rodgers:

Philip Rodgers has been married to his wife Jenny for over 13 years. They have two children, Noah and Aiden. They have been partners at The Simple Church for the past 14 years. Rodgers has been a part of the St. Jude Dream Home for 33 years. Since the St. Jude Dream Home program started in 1999, our community has raised over $40 million for the kids of St. Jude.

Rodgers moved to Bossier in 1996, after graduating from Southwood High School in Shreveport. He moved to his home in Benton in 1999. He works as a homebuilder, contractor, and developer.

Philip Rodgers

Q – 1. Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

A – I am running for a second term as a Bossier Parish Police Juror. I served as Vice President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury in 2023 and have the experience needed to keep this parish moving forward in a positive direction. Working for the people of Bossier Parish and Benton has been rewarding. While the growth and the change in the parish is exciting, those have to be carefully managed. I have formed relationships with decision-makers within fiber internet providers, funding entities that provide grants that help pay for projects, and other community leaders which ultimately leads to more for Bossier Parish. My experience in contracting and developing helps to navigate some of the issues that the Police Jury faces. I am able to bring common sense to the political world.

Q – 2. If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be.

A – In my first term, I worked with fiber internet providers to get fiber to underserved rural areas. With more federal money coming, I will continue to work to expand fiber in Benton and Bossier Parish. I would like to see the North to South Corridor (Crouch Road to Swan Lake Road) to completion as it is something that I worked on in my first term. I am looking forward to seeing the road program that I helped implement come to fruition over the next couple of years. I will work to secure funding to complete the new park and walking trail on Fairburn Avenue off of Kingston. There are other projects in other districts that I would like to see happen to alleviate traffic congestion and improve the sewer systems throughout the parish.

Q – 3. There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A – I will continue to listen to the people in my district and Bossier Parish as to what they want or do not want. I will work closer with the MPC to adhere to the master plan and to try to protect the residents from all of the growth in the parish, for example making sure commercial zones are not infringing on residential zones. Something I have learned during my time on the jury is that as a community we have to really start looking at juvenile crime and the money it is costing taxpayers. It is important that we keep the crime out of Bossier Parish and our Sheriff’s department does a great job at keeping crime away. I will continue to support their efforts.

Q – 4. Why should someone vote for you?

A – I care deeply about Bossier Parish. People should vote for me because I will always try to make the best decisions for Bossier Parish as a whole and not just a select few. It is important to me that my two young children get to experience the greatness of Bossier Parish in 10 years when they are adults as I have in my lifetime. I take the time to meet with the people in my district because I take this position very seriously. This is a hard job that forces you to make hard decisions, but those decisions are made with deep thought and consideration for not only the immediate risk and reward, but also for the long-term.

“Andy” Modica:

Modica is a 59 year old retired educator. He attended Jesuit High School in Shreveport. Following graduation, Modica attended Northwestern State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree. He and his wife, Bryn Metzger Modica, are members of Celebration Church. They have four adult children and five grandsons.

Q – 1. Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

A – Since retiring from education, I have devoted my time to serving the public in numerous ways. I am an unofficial KBB member to clean and beautify our parish. I volunteered my time to serve on the Benton MPC Board of Adjusters to grant our citizens another chance to provide for their families. Working as the Constable of Benton gives me the chance to support local law enforcement and our local government. Lastly, I work for our School Board as the bus disciplinarian making sure our children get to school and back home safely. So, as you can see, my purpose is to serve the public period.

Q – 2. If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

A – First and foremost, I will represent my district by holding monthly town hall meetings to find out what is most important to my community. Secondly, I will work with the other appointing entities to see that the CBB Water District board is representative of its constituents honorably. Lastly, I will be transparent with the issues and my voting record will toe the line in accordance to what is best for District 3.

Q – 3. There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A – In the past few years, I am aware of several issues that our citizens are frankly sick of and mostly because the Police Jury refused to do their job. Issues:

•Residential flooding

•Dual office holding at CBB

•Library Board dual office

•BPPJ Administrator’s voter registration/employment

When all of these issues are finally addressed, then we can become more effective and transparent for our citizens.

Q – 4. Why should someone vote for you?

A – My name is Andy Modica and I am your candidate for District 3, who will not fall in with the GOBs. I will fulfill my promises and will be assessable to the concerns of my community.



I grew up on the farm, where I developed my character and work ethic. In my youth, I participated in sports for 14 years through college where I learned integrity, accountability and perseverance. My profession, teaching and coaching, was a calling in which I honed my leadership and problem solving qualities. I have been truly blessed and have devoted my retirement phase to volunteering to make Bossier beautiful and a great place to live.

My plans, if elected, are to be more of a servant to my community. I will strive to be the voice of my community by being diligent and transparent. To accomplish this, I will host a town hall meeting monthly to report on parish happenings as well as listening to your concerns and needs.