Profiling Bossier Parish Police Jury District 4 candidates

[Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series profiling all candidates seeking political office in the Bossier Parish elections coming up this Fall.]

In the upcoming October 14, 2023 election, residents of Bossier Parish Police Jury District 4 in Bossier Parish will vote on who they want to represent them on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the next four years. Bossier Parish Police Jury District 4 district spans from north of the town of Benton, north to Plain Dealing up to the Louisiana-Arkansas border, runs west to the Red River and runs east across the upper part of Cypress Lake to the easternmost parts of Bossier Parish (past State Highway 162), and drops down into parts of the Princeton/ Haughton area.

In the race for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 4, voters will choose between incumbent “John Ed” Jorden (R-Benton), Jack Harvill (R-Plain Dealing) and Donald Stephens (D-Plain Dealing).

“John Ed” Jorden:

Jorden is a lifelong resident of Ivan, Louisiana. He attended Rocky Mount High School and is a lifelong member of Pilgrims Home Baptist Church in Ivan, Louisiana.

For more than 30 years, Jorden has operated a ranching and cattle business. He also supports local riding clubs. Jorden has a son, Johnnie, and four grandchildren: Lenora, J.E., Kasen and Jensen.

Q – 1. Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

A – To keep Bossier Parish on the right track. Bossier Parish is the fastest growing parish north of I-10 and maybe all of Louisiana. I want to leave as part of my legacy and my family how to be a public servant to all the folks of Bossier Parish.

Q – 2. If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

A – Represent and serve the folks of my district like I have the past four years.

Internet/fiber in the rural part of Bossier Parish – currently there are 53 roads where fiber companies are getting permits to install fiber in parish right of ways. Continue working to improve roads and bridges.

Q – 3. There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A – Transportation/Infrastructure – The Police Jury has in place a Bossier Parish Transportation Plan (2004 – 2030) to continue making improvements with proposed roadway projects and roadway priority list and an overall land use master plan for us to be ready as Bossier continues to grow. The Parish is mandated to work with state and federal folks regarding bridge maintenance. The Parish does not just wake up one day and say we are going to close a bridge. When a bridge is closed by LADOTD, this means there is some piling failure or something that will put lives at risk.

Also, l work with Stacy Brown at the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau on the Scenic By-Ways along Hwy. 2 and other areas of my district.

Economic Development – Currently, the Teal Jones Sawmill is getting underway in the northern part of Bossier Parish, located off Hwy. 2 in Plain Dealing. There has been some interest about solar panel companies locating in the more rural parts of my parish. Just last Wednesday, the Police Jury, through the help and guidance of Patrick Jackson, approved an ordinance to provide guidelines for solar panel companies interested in Bossier Parish. I will continue to work and serve with my fellow jurors and surrounding municipalities and towns for the good of the Parish and District 4.

Q – 4. Why should someone vote for you?

A – I ran for District 4 Police Juror four years ago to serve the folks in my district and Bossier Parish. I want to make this the best place possible to live. I am here to serve my constituents and the rest of Bossier Parish.

Jack Harvill:

Harvill is a lifelong resident of Bossier Parish and currently resides in Plain Dealing, Louisiana. He is a Louisiana Certified Real Estate Appraiser and has operated his business as Harvill Appraisals for more than 25 years. He graduated from Airline High School in Bossier City and he attended Louisiana Tech, as well as LSU-Shreveport.

He has been married to his wife, Wendy Guin Harvill, for 26 years and combined, they have two daughters, three sons and eight grandchildren.

During his professional career, he has been fortunate to operate/own some of his family’s businesses such as Church’s Chicken in Haughton, Dippin’ Dots Ice Cream and other real estate investments and ventures.

Q – 1. Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

A – Being a lifelong resident of Bossier Parish, I have always wanted to make it a better and safer place to live. During my lifetime, I’ve had members of my family that were elected officials representing either: The Bossier Chamber of Commerce, members of the Police Jury or Members of The Board of Realtors. It was pretty much my destiny and I want to continue in this path. Also, I want to be able to contribute all I can. I want to be the representative and voice for District 4 and address their needs and concerns to the jury.

Q – 2. If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

A – Just some of my priorities include: infrastructure improvements, flooding issues, our parks and lakes, zoning, trash, roads, bridges, ditches, schools as well as transportation to and from the schools, internet service, utility service and responsible growth. These are only a small handful of concerns.

Q – 3. There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A – I will be one that will “propose”, and follow through with the needs and concerns of the people in District 4 as well as all districts of Bossier Parish. But importantly, I will be one that makes sure these needs and concerns are carried out to the best of my abilities. I will be hands on.

Q – 4. Why should someone vote for you?

A – First and foremost, I am a Christian. Secondly, I am a people person. I am very outspoken and I am known to be a person that gets things accomplished and not simply sit back and “go with the flow.” I am not someone that will say and agree on things just to be popular and noticed. Anyone is capable of doing that. If it is important to the people, it’s important to me. I was brought up that “right is right and wrong is wrong.” Thirdly, there are definite changes that need to be made. It needs to be known that simply because District 4 is mostly considered a rural area, they are just as important as all other Districts. I believe ALL Districts of Bossier deserve the same benefits that are available. If it’s a politician the people are wanting, that’s not me. However, if it’s a person that will be a voice and a fighter for the concerns and needs of all the people, I am that person.

Candidate Donald Stephens did not reply to our questions by our publication deadline.