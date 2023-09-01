Profiling Bossier Parish Police Jury District 5 candidates

[Editor’s Note: Series profiling all candidates seeking political office in the Bossier Parish elections coming up this Fall.]

In the upcoming October 14, 2023 election, Bossier Parish residents in Bossier Parish Police Jury District 5 (a district which spans from the western edge of Carriage Oaks off Shed Road in Bossier City, northwest to Kingston Road and Benton Road (near Benton) and surrounding areas) will vote on who they want to represent them on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the next four years.

In the race for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 5, voters will choose between incumbent Julianna Parks (R-Bossier City) and Barry “Bear” Butler (R-Bossier City).

Julianna Parks:

Julianna Parks has been married for almost 18 years to her husband Santi. Both are lifelong Bossier Parish residents. They began dating 20 years ago while they attended LSU Law School in Baton Rouge. They have two sons who attend Airline High School and Cope Middle School. Julianna and her family are members of St. Jude Catholic Church in Benton where she volunteers in various youth programs.

Julianna graduated as Valedictorian from Haughton High School, Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Journalism from LSUS. And, she graduated at the top of her class from LSU Law School, with Juris Doctor and Bachelor of Civil Law degrees.

In her law practice, Julianna defends law enforcement, guides small businesses in contractual and litigation matters, and fights for the rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. She is actively involved in serving the people of Bossier, not only through her service on the Bossier Parish Police Jury, but also through non-profits such as the Gingerbread House Children’s Advocacy Center for abused children, serving on the Board of Directors since 2015 and as President 2021-2022, the Commission for Women of Bossier City, the Bossier Bar Association, the Shreveport Bar Foundation Pro-Bono project, and the Republican Women of Bossier. She is also actively involved with the Republican Party of Bossier.

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

A: I am running for re-election to the Bossier Parish Police jury so that I can continue to address the issues facing the residents and improve the quality of life for the residents of District 5 and all of Bossier Parish. We live here, our parents and extended family live here, and we want Bossier to be a place where our children will return. As a working mom with school aged children, I know the issues facing parents today and bring that much needed perspective to the Police Jury.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

A: If elected, my priority will be ensuring the efficient use of your tax dollars to be sure Bossier Parish gets the most bang for its buck with each issue I face. I will also continue working to ensure all persons coming before the police jury are treated fairly, with no favoritism. Lady Justice wears a blindfold and that is how I will approach each issue: looking only at the issue before me and the applicable ordinances and not the person, enforcing the ordinances we have passed fairly, and working to change ordinances that need to be changed to ensure justice for all.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A: I will continue to address the important issues of transportation, economic development, and infrastructure in my district and in Bossier Parish by continuing the work I have started during my time on the jury. For example, one of my first goals as juror was to get a redlight at Innovation Drive at Swan Lake to address a very dangerous intersection and to make Innovation Drive more usable. Because this section of Swan Lake Road was annexed to Bossier City after the completion of the Swan Lake widening project, this required collaboration between city and parish officials. It was complicated and delayed by the supply shortages due to Covid. I kept it on the priority list of each entity until it was completed. I also began working on the issue of the dangerous intersection faced daily by parents of W.T. Lewis students and those traveling through the intersection of Modica Lott Road and Swan Lake. The drivers exiting Modica Lott Road need the protection of a redlight to do so safely, and to avoid endangering not only themselves, but those traveling on Swan Lake Road through the same intersection. Engineers would not approve another red-light so close to the one on Innovation so we had to find another solution. I worked with local landowners, our school board representative, our parish engineer and administrator, and the other Police Jurors to make this solution a reality and to find the funding to pay for it. This small change is set to be complete in October and will increase the safety for the thousands of residents that drive through this stretch of Swan Lake Road every day. It will become even more imperative when the north/south extension of Swan Lake road to Crouch road is completed next year. This is another project I worked with my fellow jurors to fund and bring to reality. Good relationships with other entities and those within the police jury are absolutely essential to complete these projects and solve the problems we face. This improvement will be huge for all North Bossier/Benton residents and everyone else who travels on Benton Road or Airline Drive. This will allow people heading to Benton to take Swan Lake Road directly to Benton rather than traveling on Benton Road and Airline Drive, alleviating traffic on both of those major thoroughfares that give us all headaches each day. It will also greatly reduce the daily drive for residents of Benton- one of the parish’s fastest growing areas. I also worked with the state DOTD to finally get a project completed that had been lingering for many years without a completion date in sight- the red light at Benton Road for the hundreds of residents exiting Cypress Bend and Willow Heights subdivisions onto Benton Road each day. This is another intersection where many wrecks were occurring. I alerted state officials to this dangerous situation, advocated for the red light, and it has now been installed. These are just a few examples of the things I have been able to accomplish in my short time on the Police Jury, given the space limitations.

Why should someone vote for you?

A: I have the skills necessary to do the job effectively and a proven record of working hard to make life better for Bossier Parish residents. As a lawyer, I have 16 years of experience looking for creative and unique ways to solve problems and advocating for my clients. Learning quickly is essential, as every new case I take on is different, requiring me to become an expert on new topics constantly. This is absolutely necessary to understand the various departments of a large entity like the Bossier Parish Police Jury, which has a budget of between $50 and $60 million dollars a year. There is a steep learning curve that can take years to completely and fully grasp. I have used these skills on the Police Jury to think outside the box and bring new, common sense ideas to the problems faced by our parish. I believe the government should work the FOR the people of our parish, not against them, and that is how we can make Bossier the best it can be. Because the Police Jury is comprised of twelve jurors, we cannot accomplish anything with only our own vote. In order to be effective, a juror must have the ability to work with others, educate the other jurors about new issues, and persuade the other jurors for their votes. These are precisely the skills I have honed during my career as an attorney.

Finally, because ALL of my family lives in Bossier Parish and I am raising a family here, and I want my kids to live near us when they become adults, I have a vested interest in finding ways to make Bossier better and safer while maintaining the attributes of Bossier we love. I also understand how important it is to focus on the tasks we want to accomplish and not get distracted by the numerous issues that do not even relate to our decisions on the police jury. I believe that such distraction is the biggest obstacle to progress and I promise voters to keep my eyes on the ball.

Barry “Bear” Butler:

Barry Butler is a retired professional aviator. He attended the United States Air Force Academy and graduated in 1978. He flew fighter aircraft while in the Air Force, the Rockwell OV-10A Bronco and the McDonnell F-4 Phantom II. He resigned his officer commission in February of 1987 and was awarded an Honorable Discharge. He then started flying for American Airlines in March of 1987. He retired from American Airlines in January of 2021. While at American Airlines, he participated in the Federal Flight Deck Officer (FFDO) program through the Federal Air Marshals.

Since retiring from American Airlines, he has kept busy helping his daughter at her laundromat and taking care of his father, James Butler. James is a 96 year-old retired law enforcement officer and World War 2 Navy veteran that lives with his son.

Butler served as Bossier Parish Police Juror, District 5 from 2008-2012.

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

I represented the citizens of Police Jury District 5 from 2008 to 2012. I see a lot of inefficiencies in the police jury at this time. The red light and traffic around W. T. Lewis should have been addressed years ago. Even though the road is being built now, it cost the parish much more money than it could have. The land owner was willing to donate the property for the road if the police jury would accommodate some designs that would have enhanced that area. The police jury rejected the proposal and had to pay $325,000 (I have heard) for the land.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

With the completion of the North/South Corridor that connects Swan Lake Road with Parks Road, the traffic will steadily increase in coming years. District 5 will need traffic lights at Duck Water Landing and Tiburon so people can flow into traffic. The lights will be put up sooner or later. Let’s make it much sooner before it becomes a traffic nightmare.

There are some drainage issues that have been brought to my attention that the police jury knows about but again are slow to address them.

The CWWSD #1 is broke. It has been mismanaged from the beginning. The police jury has had to put in over $13 Million tax dollars to balance the books over the years. As of the last posted financial statement (2021), the police jury had to add $1.6 Million from the capital fund to pay the sewer system’s debts.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

I will keep the residents of Bossier Parish informed of the issues confronting the police jury so they can interact with their representatives to address the problems.

The live feed from the police jury meetings is terrible. The sound quality is awful. Any item presented on the video screens are not viewable. So if you are watching online, you don’t know how your juror votes. With today’s technology, Bossier Parish must do better to keep our residents informed and engaged.

Why should someone vote for you?

I’m a worker not a watcher. I’m now retired from flying and can give a full time job effort to Distract 5.