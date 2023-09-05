Profiling Bossier Parish Police Jury District 6 candidates

[Editor’s Note: This is a continuing series profiling all candidates seeking political office in the Bossier Parish elections coming up this Fall.]

In the upcoming October 14, 2023 election, Bossier Parish residents in Bossier Parish Police Jury District 6 (a district which spans from the northern edge of edge of the Old Greenacres subdivision in Bossier City, north to Vanceville Road and west to the Red River) will vote on who they want to represent them on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the next four years.

In the race for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 6, voters will choose between incumbent Chris Marsiglia (R-Bossier City) and Robert Berry (R-Bossier City).

Chris Marsiglia:

Chris Marsiglia is a native of north Bossier Parish. He attended Allen Military Academy and graduated from Airline High School. He is a retired business owner, having worked in the corporate world for many years. He also worked for the City of Bossier City in the utilities department.

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

I am seeking re-election to represent District 6. District 6 is my home. I have lived in the 71111 zip code my entire life. In the last 4 years, we have had a lot of changes in my district. I feel I can continue to make improvements to my district . As your police juror, I have learned a lot over the past 4 years. I have the experience and knowledge to continue to represent my district and will to the best of my ability.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

I feel the biggest concern in District 6 is traffic flow. As your police juror, I will work diligently with our local government and legislature. My plan is to recoup funding from the state that was previously taken away by our governor. The funding was set aside for the Benton Road and I-220 intersection. It would have been three lanes under Interstate 220 in order for traffic to flow more efficiently. My second concern is traffic flow on Airline Drive. I have proposed a plan for an extension on Innovative Drive north to Wemple Road. This would be an alternate route for traffic to connect with I-220 at Swan Lake Road. Thus, relieving traffic congestion from Airline Drive.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

As your police juror I will continue serving the people of District 6 proudly. I have been transparent and accessible to any and all of my constituents. I have been working diligently to improve our great district and will continue to work with and for the people of District 6. Bossier has been my home for 68 years. I am honored to serve District 6 as a police juror.

Why should someone vote for you?

In the last four years, I have represented District 6. I have worked with numerous HOA’s and tried to address each and every concern. I have accomplished getting projects completed that have been backlogged for more than a decade. I will continue to work just as hard to complete future projects in our district. I would appreciate your vote on October 14 to continue to work and represent District 6 as you’re a police juror.

Robert Berry:

Robert Berry has lived in Bossier Parish for 29 years. He has held or assisted with several First Responder luncheons. He supports Back The Badge, In God We Trust awareness and he is a strong supporter of the Bossier Sheriff’s Department’s Operation Blessing. For his efforts, he received an honorable award for heroism from Bossier Sheriff’s Department.

Robert and his wife of 41 years, Twyla, have two sons/daughters-in-law and three grandchildren.

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

To be an ear for my constituents, work closer with the constituents in my district and to undertake and accomplish cooperative endeavors with the city and the parish to help the residents within my district because parts of the district are in city limits and parts of the district are in the parish.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

My priorities if elected are transportation/traffic with my district, infrastructure and maintaining property values of the residents in my district.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

I would like to set up quarterly meetings with the residents in my district to address their concerns and to prioritize them. To look at transportation/traffic in my district to see if that needs to be fixed or addressed, maintain infrastructure and look to expand my district between subdivisions and new businesses and to support existing subdivisions and businesses. Also to examine what federal and state programs and grants I can secure to accomplish these items in my district.

Why should someone vote for you?

I support term limits and believe that you need to cycle through new public officials every term to maintain and infuse new ideas and thoughts into our great city and parish. Times are changing and now is the time to get Bossier City and the entire parish up to speed with what other parishes/counties are doing across the U.S. I will be dedicated to the residents of my district and will work tirelessly to address and fix their concerns.