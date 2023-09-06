Profiling Bossier Parish Police Jury District 9 candidates

[Editor’s Note: This is a continuing series profiling all candidates seeking political office in the Bossier Parish elections coming up this Fall.]

In the upcoming October 14, 2023 election, Bossier Parish residents in Bossier Parish Police Jury District 9 (a district which spans from the Louisiana Boardwalk on the western edge, northeast to Airline Drive (near Northside Drive) and south to the intersection of Barksdale Boulevard and Airline Drive) will vote on who they want to represent them on the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the next four years.

In the race for Bossier Parish Police Jury District 9, voters will choose between incumbent Charles L. Gray (D-Bossier City) and Pamela M. “Pam” Glorioso (R-Bossier City).

Charles L. Gray:

Charles Gray retired after working 24 years with General Motors. He is an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Army and he is honored in having been able to serve his country. He is the proud father of three children (1 deceased) and the proud grandfather of two. Gray has lived in District 9 for nearly 30 years (1995).

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

As a current servant of District 9, I would like to continue the work that I have started to better the district, as well as the parish. My hopes are to continue to build a great relationship with my colleagues on the police jury, as well as the Bossier City Council and the Bossier Parish School Board.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

If elected, I would like to continue my work in obtaining a medical facility in District 9, establish a community center to serve the constituents and make affordable housing a priority within my district.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

By continuing communication with area leaders and state/federal leaders to establish an open dialogue to bring to the forefront the needs of the constituents.

Why should someone vote for you?

I am a proven leader who truly loves District 9, the community and the parish. And, I seek to be a part of the future growth within Bossier Parish. I have lived in Bossier Parish for 28 years, after serving in the United States Army and retirement from General Motors (where I was a UAW member). I attend Stonewall Missionary Baptist Church in Bossier City, where I am a lay member that works with the benevolent and a greeter. I also serve on community gardening committees and sing with the male chorus. I am an active member of the #19 Sunday School Class.

Pamela M. “Pam” Glorioso:

Pam Glorioso is a lifelong resident of Bossier City. In 2021, she retired from working for the City of Bossier City as the City’s Chief Administrative Officer. While working for the City of Bossier City for 32 years, she began her career as the city’s Community Development Coordinator. Then, she was the city’s first Special Projects Coordinator and she went on to become the city’s first female Chief Administrative Officer.

Prior to her career with the City of Bossier City, Pam was the manager of Compco Computer Center in Shreveport. She also has a Louisiana real estate license, which she acquired in 1982. After retirement, she reactivated her license to work part time with Summit Executive Realty.

Glorioso is a Louisiana Notary. She is also trained in grant management, governmental accounting, project management, right of way acquisition and economic development. She is also a Certified Film Commissioner. Gorioso currently serves as a board member of the Shreveport-Bossier Tourist Bureau, Bossier Office of Community Services and the Bossier Housing Authority.

Glorioso is the daughter of Vincent “Pete” and Beulah Glorioso, both deceased. Her father was a lifelong resident of Bossier City and was a member of the Bossier Police Jury for over 24 years. Her mother worked for the Shreveport Times newspaper for 45 years. Glorioso graduated in 1978 from Airline High School and she is an LSU Shreveport graduate, with a BA degree in General Business.

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

I want to continue to serve the people of Bossier City and Bossier Parish. After my retirement, I find that I have the time and energy to continue to help Bossier grow. I am fortunate to have been a part of the history of Bossier that has witnessed the area’s largest growth. I want to become a member of the Police Jury to assist our parish and city continue its growth. I feel that my past projects that I have worked on such as: the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Louisiana Boardwalk, the now Brookshire Grocery Center, the Cyber Innovation Center, Louisiana Technical Innovation Center (and many other public projects) have given me the knowledge for this position that I am seeking.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

My first priority will be to work with the other members of the Police Jury to look at the parish’s plan for infrastructure and explore how the parish can partner with other public bodies, such as the City and State for improving the urban district, which I will represent. Funds will need to be prioritized for assistance in the urban area and the rural areas of Bossier Parish. Other priorities are working to assist our flooding problems, keeping our roads maintained, litter control, and furthering our economic opportunities for our community.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

I will work with my other Police Jury members to develop a team approach to all of these issues. This elected position in my mind requires that we all work together for ALL of Bossier Parish. The urban area of my district is one of the largest producers of tax dollars and I will work to ensure that my district gets its fair share of the tax dollars produced for the most eminent problems, such as poor streets and roads. We must work together with the City as a team to eliminate our growing litter problem. Eliminating litter on our major roadways will assist us in our recruitment of new economic opportunities.

Why should someone vote for you?

For nearly half of my life, I have worked for the people of Bossier City and I have always tried to treat people as I would want to be treated. I have the knowledge and skills to do the job and would do my very best for the people of Bossier Parish. I have an empathy for Bossier Parish and feel that I understand our community. I can help our community continue to grow and continue to be the best place to live, work and raise a family.