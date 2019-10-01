Profiling the candidates for Bossier Parish Police Jury Dist. 6

[Editor’s Note: This is the fifth in a series profiling candidates in local elections coming up this fall.]

Bossier Parish voters in Police Jury District 6 will be deciding on a representative in the Oct. 12 election.

Advertisement

The election is between Chris Marsiglia (R-Bossier City) and Greg Nichols (R-Bossier City).

Chris Marsiglia is a native of north Bossier Parish. He attended Allen Military Academy and graduated from Airline High School. He is a retired business owner, having worked in the corporate world for many years.

Q: Why do you want to be a Police Juror for District 6?

A: Having lived in Bossier Parish my entire life, I have a deep sense of community and a desire to make Bossier a better place. I would like to continue the responsible progress of District 6 which requires diligence, devotion, and effort.

Q: Tell me what your priorities will be for your area if elected?

A: Traffic, infrastructure improvements and responsible growth.

Q: There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents, including transportation, economic development, and infrastructure. How will you go about ensuring that these are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A: I will be a hands-on police juror representing the citizens of not only my district but those of the entire parish. Before any approvals or changes are voted upon, I will attempt to physically visit the location and gather a better understanding of the actual situation.

Q: Why should someone vote for you?

A: I am retired and have the time to devote to my duties as a police juror. I plan to make being a member of the police jury my full-time duty. I no longer have a career that would distract from my ability to serve the citizens of Bossier Parish in a full-time capacity.

Greg Nichols has lived in District 6 for more than 30 years. He attended Apollo Elementary, Greenacers Middle School and Airline High School, graduating from Airline High School in 1999. He has spent the majority of his career in banking and currently works as a center manager at Barksdale Federal Credit Union. Greg and his wife, Amy Duck Nichols, have three daughters.

Q: Why do you want to be a Police Juror for District 6?

A: My interest in the police jury began with my current appointment as a volunteer and member for the Board of Adjustments for Bossier Parish. With the help of my fellow board members, we have helped both business and residential property owners complete construction projects very important to them and our community. I have attended several jury meetings, which has allowed me to build a great deal of knowledge as to the primary role and function the police jury has over economic expansion and infrastructure development.

Q: Tell me what your priorities will be for your area if elected?

A: These are my focus projects and top priorities for my district as well as Bossier Parish: Working with the YMCA to locate their facility in north Bossier; lane expansion at La. Hwy. 3 (Benton Road) and I-220; Phase 1 of the Bossier shared use trail along Wemple Road; Winnfield Road extension; and the Bobby Byrd drainage project. These projects are critical for us to continue our economic growth and infrastructure to support future growth. They will help foster the necessary components needed for attracting and maintaining our status as one of the top parishes for residents to raise a family and build a career.

Q: There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents, including transportation, economic development, infrastructure. How will you go about ensuring that these are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A: We have to ensure we have the proper infrastructure to support economic development. My constituents know that you can’t out run your headlights and if you do then the end result will create resistance or inhibit future projects. With that in mind, I will stay on top of the developing issues and work to prevent future obstacles to keep our infrastructure at peak performance. We have to continue growing our economy and infrastructure in Bossier Parish by being proactive rather than reactive.

Q: Why should someone vote for you?

A: This district means more to me than one can ever know. I have skinned knees, broke bones and built lifelong friendships throughout my life in this district. The personal experience of living, working, and serving this community is beyond that of what words can describe. My family and I start each day by thanking God for the opportunities he has given us and to bless us with the courage and wisdom to turn the obstacles that present themselves into opportunities. In my current position, I help my members who are mostly active and retired military achieve their short term and long term financial goals day in and day out. Now I’m ready to provide the same service for my fellow constituents by serving them on the police jury.