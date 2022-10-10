Profiling the candidates for Bossier Parish School Board District 12

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Voters in Bossier Parish School Board District 12 will be deciding on a representative in the November 8th election. The election is between Zandra Ashley (D-Bossier City) and Erick Falting (R-Bossier City).

Zandra Ashley

Zandra Ashley is a native of Bossier City, a product of north and south Bossier Schools. She is the daughter of a pastor and retired Bossier parish educator. She has been married to Darren Ashley for 21 years. And, she is mother to three beautiful children. Their children attend Elm Grove Middle School and Parkway High School.

In the past she has worked in education as a substitute teacher in Bossier Parish and as a Paraprofessional in a Behavior Disorder classroom. She has served on several committees within the Bossier School Board System to advocate for and to help produce change for our young people and communities. She has worked to earn grants, build Literacy Plans and engage families in our schools. She has also worked on Pupil Progression Plans.

Currently, she is actively serving on the Bossier Parish Schools “Strong School System Pilot Priority #4” committee. The goal of this committee is to create an environment in Bossier Schools that is welcoming, engaging and inclusive for families and staff. Over the summer, she worked on the “Reimagine School Grant Advisory Committee”. She is actively serving on the Bossier Schools “Literacy Plan Work Group” focusing on early literacy and a literacy program that provides student support in reading interventions in order to ensure that all students reach mastery level or above in reading. She is also working on providing programs to address social and emotional learning for teachers and students.

Q: Why do you want to be on the Bossier Parish School Board representing District 12?

A: I’ve been a resident of South Bossier for 20 years. I’ve witnessed many changes in leadership: on our school board, in our schools and in our community. I have always held Bossier Schools to a higher standard because I am a product of Bossier Schools. I see where we are in education both as a state and as a parish. I also see our challenges with teacher retention, low performance scores, declining enrollment, lack of transparency, poor family engagement, and the social and emotional needs of our students. I want all of our schools and our students to succeed. I want our system to consider the impact our teachers and school employees have in education when making curriculum and policy decisions. I want education in our parish to be effective for all. With my experience in the classroom, my passion for education, my strong leadership skills, my respect for the position, my capability to advocate for our young people and my desire to reflect the best both in our district and in our parish in education; I believe I will be an asset on the Bossier Parish School Board. I will make a difference and create motion that moves us forward as a whole and sets us apart from the rest. I want our students equipped for individual success both internally and externally. Electing me to the Bossier Parish School Board for District 12 is electing someone who will be a listening ear and an honest voice for our educators, staff, students, parents, families and all of District 12. Serving on the Bossier Parish School Board will encompass my family values and my passion for education while implementing sound judgement in our spending. That involves being a good steward of taxpayer dollars. As a representative of District 12, I will use my passion and desire to provide high quality education for every child in the district. I will also be a good steward of citizen tax dollars and help to manage the allocation of all funds and grants awarded. I will consider those I serve in every decision-making process. I will work to examine and strengthen programs, platforms and curriculums that have yielded rewards. And, I will work to eliminate the programs that have not produced positive results. Our decisions must be based on the needs of the students and the community.

Q: Tell me what your priorities will be if elected?

A: My top priorities are:

Get back to the basics. Many of our schools are now low-performing. We are suffering in ELA and math. It is a priority of mine to provide transparency so that we can properly provide the resources needed to make improvements. COVID-19 created many weaknesses in education, but the gaps were already there prior to COVID.

It was a major mistake putting a stop to spelling, grammar, vocabulary and textbooks. I will work diligently to bring the focus back to the fundamentals of education with stronger reading, writing, math, science and social studies skills. I will work on getting back to the drawing board with input from our teachers and students who are in the classroom every day and using tools and resources that are effective. I will focus on working to build partnerships with parents and teachers without partialities, determining what the needs are and meeting those needs. I will also focus on doing more to allow learning to be creative and fun while also being structured and effective.

Encouraging our schools to revive PTO (Parent Teacher Organizations). It is important to me that we lighten the burden on the schools by allowing parents to be more involved. We need those parents who are willing and able to help organize events, fundraisers, activities and lend a helping hand to teachers both in the classroom and out of the classroom. Parents want to help. Parents want to be involved and to be a part of the improvement process. We have to get back to reaching out and communicating beyond apps and emails.

Serve. To serve as the eyes and ears of our community. To educate myself and to always know the roles and expectations as a representative on the school board. Prioritizing student and community needs. I will work with all members on the board, in our system, our district and our community in order to provide quality education to every student. I am committed to working with teachers by listening to their suggestions and strategies that work in the classroom to assure that we are doing all we can to ask questions, find solutions and aim for academic excellence in every way. I want to extend my ear and my hand to our schools and outside of our schools for suggestions and information. I want to initiate contact with the community and to always do all I can to assure our schools and community receive every opportunity and resource available. I want to invest in our educators because investing in our teachers is investing in our students and community.

As a member on the school board and an advocate for education, I will continue to encourage our district and parish to provide surveys and hold forums that are open to the public for comments. It is important to me that we as board members provide an open door for educators and families so that our community doesn’t feel they can only contact us when things are too far gone. This needs to be done while making sure we encourage educators, families and the community to follow the chain of command. We do not want to over step our boundaries by micromanaging the schools and preventing our administrators from having authority over educators, employees and staff at the school.

Build. I credit education and successful school systems to positive and healthy relationships. Positive and healthy relationships with our administrators, teachers, students, parents, bus drivers, SRO officers, local businesses, community leaders, advocates are essential components that play a major role in the lives of our students. Success is only possible when all lines of communication work. There is nothing more important to me than the well- being of our young people. Our children need structure, accountability, independence, and stability. Students also need our compassion, direction, trust and the ability to flourish in a positive climate that is inclusive, inviting and engaging. I will work to encourage and provide social and emotional learning programs. I will also work to encourage professionals in our schools that are functionable and accessible to all who need them. These programs will provide a safe space for students and teachers to learn and apply skills, attitudes, behaviors and values that cater to the social-emotional needs of the student and teacher.

I believe our schools are the source of stability for our students and our community. Teachers are essential in our communities. We must do all we can and more to show how much we value our educators, their efforts, their contributions and their dedication so that we keep our certified teachers in Bossier Parish schools. Parents are vital partners in student success. Parent participation and awareness are key. It is important to me that our schools are working with, informing and expecting more of our parents to ensure the success of our students.

Q: There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: safety, funding for school infrastructure projects and budgets. How will you go about ensuring that these issues are addressed in your district and in Bossier Parish?

A: The safety of our schools is very important to me. I have worked in the system and I have two children in our schools. I am willing to go above and beyond to assure our students, teachers, school employees, administrators and bus drivers are safe and continue to be safe. We accomplish that by providing actual training, educating and implementing plans of action. Decorating our schools with a heavy police presence alone is not effective enough to prevent a crisis. In addition to working with SRO officers, we need to provide mental health professionals who can help provide psychological security for our students, the school body and the community. Most school shootings are at the hands of a past or current student suffering socially, mentally and/or emotionally. I believe the more we train and have effective plans in place, the more likely we are to keep our schools safe. It is essential to have an effective and well thought-out emergency notification system and to communicate with parents and the community on what to do and what to expect if a crisis arises. We need social and emotional programs to address bullying. And, we need to train faculty, staff, students and parents to recognize and proactively report signs of self-harm, suicide or violence. We’ve lost several students to suicide because they were bullied or felt no one was there for them. Bullying requires us to be more proactive in addressing, discussing and creating a safe space for those being bullied so that they can report it without fear of retaliation.

Vaping is an issue in our middle schools and high schools that we have failed to address. Vaping is becoming more common in the classrooms, bathrooms and hallways. It is time that we acknowledge this. We need to pull our young people in. And, we need to have a discussion with our community to address school boards. This is necessary for the sake of checks and balances in our government. Every elected body is important and essential to the communities they serve and represent.

School boards have full financial governing authority, set expectations and set academic goals for their school district. School board members provide accountability to the administration by implementing policy, practice, and procedures. I will function in the full authority of my position. I will keep my hand on the pulse of our community by paying attention and being involved in what grants are awarded and how they are allocated. I will also challenge budgets and push for improvements in our schools. Some of our schools in District 12 are the oldest schools in Bossier Parish and they are in need of upgrades and resources. Being awarded several grants while spending time with local and state leaders to implement the goals of the grants and being fiscally responsible by controlling “scope creep” to keep overspending from taking place.

Q: Why should someone vote for you?

A: We need someone who is bold, engaged, informed and aware. We need a candidate who is ready and capable on day one to get to work. I am that candidate. I have dedicated the last eight years advocating for quality education, diversity, strong family engagement, an effective curriculum and resources, transparency, stronger relationships, and fair pay to retain our certified teachers because I am a woman of integrity and action. I have faith in education and our parish. And, I want to continue working with other leaders on the board, in our system, and leaders in our city to address the issues that affect us most. This will allow us to do more than just provide plans or set goals. This will allow us to actually work to implement and apply those strategies consistently in our parish at every school. As a board member, I will value communication and transparency to provide an accurate measure of both where we are as a school system and where we need to be. In order for myself and others to be effective, we must meet with our teachers, employees in the school and stakeholders to better serve them all. I will be present and available to help build trust and establish rapport. It is important to me that I am able to establish realistic expectations and goals for our teachers, school employees and our community. The objective is to work within the means of those I serve while always expecting the best and giving the best representation.

Erick Falting

Erick Falting has been a business owner, owning Dunkin’ Donuts in South Bossier and Falt-Line Trucking. He has also been in the residential mortgage business at Aneca Federal Credit Union. Most of Erick’s career was spent at Chevyland. He was a salesman for 16 years and worked his way up to Finance Manager, Sales Manager and finally to MOTiiV for two and a half years as the Regional Finance Director.

He grew up in the home of a Bossier Parish School teacher, his mother. She taught in Bossier for nearly 40 years. Many of the members of his family chose to follow the same path, including his brothers and his sister-in-law. Erick’s middle brother is a state championship cross country track coach and head of the math department at Parkway High School in Bossier City. His younger brother was a math teacher in Lincoln Parish and now writes math curriculum for Zearn. In addition, Erick has a sister-in-law who teaches and coaches at Plantation Park Elementary in Bossier City and another sister-in-law who is a Speech Language Pathologist in Lincoln Parish.

Erick has previously been a judge for Student of the Year at Elm Grove Middle School and he has also judged senior projects at Parkway High School for multiple years.

Erick has also participated in many charity events and held several fundraisers for school sports. He has partnered with LifeShare Blood Center to hold several blood drives, including one specifically for a South Bossier teacher. Erick likes to donate school supplies to many teachers every year, as well as bring donuts to South Bossier school counselors each year for National School Counselor’s Week. He is also a team captain for Bossier Schools for Bossier Businesses’ Teacher Appreciation Week.

Q: Why do you want to be on the Bossier Parish School Board representing District 12?

A: Coming from a family of educators, I understand the importance of education and how crucial it is to the success of our kids and further upcoming generations. I want to do my part in ensuring that Bossier Parish schools’ future will continue to grow and endure the different and sometimes many obstacles that are thrown in our way. I want to be a voice for our parents, teachers and students and they will know my loyalty and commitment will be unparalleled. I want to represent District 12 with integrity, hard work, and a willingness to do what is right and in our best interests. Together we will continue to grow and be successful

Q: Tell me what your priorities will be if elected?

A: My priorities will include addressing bullying and suicide prevention and doing what is necessary to create new ideas on how to prevent it. Another priority is teachers. Not just recruiting good teachers, but keeping them employed with competitive pay and benefits so they do not just up and leave. I am not saying our pay is not competitive, I am just saying I want to do what we can to keep our teachers. Another priority is testing and where we rank amongst other parishes. Getting back to basic fundamentals for kids to be at or above the learning curve.

Q: There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: safety, funding for school infrastructure projects and budgets. How will you go about ensuring that these issues are addressed in your area and in Bossier Parish?

A: Two things. 1. Communication is the key. Not just communication, but CONSTANT

communication. Continuous effort in keeping the communication lines open between all parties involved. 2. Keeping a POSITIVE attitude and realizing we are all here for the same purpose and that is to keep Bossier Parish growing and succeeding. Constant communication will mean to address these issues head -on, without procrastination. We need to address them immediately and see where we can find a solution together. Constant communication will be needed to make sure monies are put where they are needed and for the right reasons. Constant communication will be addressing our issues on bullying and preventative measures in suicide awareness which I feel will help contribute to the safety of both our kids and our teachers.

Q: Why should someone vote for you?

A: Someone should vote for me because they know throughout the years I have been a “constant” when it comes to giving back to our schools, participating in our school functions and being a productive and positive member of our South Bossier community. My commitment and dedication to our teachers, students and schools speaks for itself. I will always be in South Bossier and I will do what is best for our schools. My support list is growing constantly and our South Bossier residents know that my family and I have always been here (and will always be here) to do what is necessary for the betterment of our school system. Voteforerick.com