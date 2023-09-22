Profiling the candidates running for Bossier Parish Sheriff

[Editor’s Note: This is a continuing series profiling all candidates seeking political office in the Bossier Parish elections coming up this Fall.]

In the Oct. 14 election, Bossier Parish residents will vote for Bossier Parish Sheriff choosing between incumbent Julian C. Whittington (R-Benton) and Chris Green (R-Benton).

Julian C. Whittington:

Julian Curtis Whittington is a lifelong resident of Benton, Louisiana. He has served in law enforcement for more than 35 years. He has served as the Bossier Parish Sheriff for the past 11 years. He received his Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Bossier Parish Community College in Bossier City, LA in 1984. One year later, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, LA.

Whittington began his career with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office as a patrol deputy in 1988 and completed his P. O. S. T. Basic Training in 1989. Over the years, he has held numerous positions and has contributed to the development of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Those positions and career highlights include: D.A.R.E. Instructor/Mentor, Public Information Officer, Sheriff’s POSSE Coordinator, Supervisor of the Tax and Civil Division, Chief of Administration and Chief Criminal Deputy. He furthered his law enforcement career by completing the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration, Center for American and International Law – Leadership Symposium and graduating from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA. He was elected Sheriff of Bossier Parish with 68% of the vote in October 2011, taking office on July 1, 2012.

Whittington has been actively involved with many civic organizations including: the Benton Chapter of Ducks Unlimited (Committee Member/Past President), Louisiana D.A.R.E. Officers Association (President), Keep Bossier Beautiful (Committee Member/Past President), Bossier Restoration Foundation (Member/Past President), Bossier Noon Exchange (Member/Past President), Boy Scout Leader, Bossier 4-H Foundation (Chairman & Lifetime Member), Bossier 4-H Volunteer Leader, Bossier City Lions Club and Bossier Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the Louisiana Livestock Brand Commission. He is also currently serving as Chairman for the Louisiana D.A.R.E. Advisory Board and Vice President of the Northwest Law Enforcement Planning District. In 2019/2020, he served as President of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

Whittington has also been recognized by various groups and organizations such as: Bossier Optimist Club (Officer of the Year), The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, Law Enforcement Commendation Medal, Medal of Recognition, 9-11 Special Police Officer Recognition, University of Virginia School of Continuing and Professional Studies, Criminal Justice Education (FBI Academy), Louisiana State VFW Law Enforcement Gold Medal Award, Bossier Sheriff’s Office Commendation Award, Louisiana Justice Hall of Fame and numerous certificates of appreciation, letters and thank-you notes.

Whittington has been married to Melissa McCall for 40 years. They reside in Benton and are members of Cypress Baptist Church. They have two children, son Blake (wife Katy, daughter Julianne and son Miles). And, daughter, Anna Kathryn (husband David and daughters Blakely and Savannah). He enjoys hunting, fishing, and raising cattle.

Questions:

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

I have had the honor of being Bossier Parish Sheriff for the past 11 years. I want to continue our strategic plan that has led to low crime and caused Bossier Parish to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing parishes in north Louisiana.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

My number one priority is the safety of the citizens of Bossier Parish. The Courteous, Professional, and Responsive deputies of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office along with citizen involvement make this possible.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in Bossier Parish? Transportation, economic development, and infrastructure are all important but without law and order, you can’t have any of those. Why should someone vote for you?

Proven leadership has yielded proven results.

Chris Green:

Chris Green has been married to Dana Davis Green for 35 years. They have three children and three grandchildren, with another grandchild on the way. He has dedicated over 30 years to protecting our country, its citizens and the communities in Bossier Parish.

Green’s previous jobs include being a United States Marine Corps veteran (Desert Storm) and being a member of the security team at Willis-Knighton Health System. He is a retired Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and the former owner of two businesses. Chris is a second generation law enforcement officer. His father, Delbert Green, retired from the Shreveport Police Department. And, his father-in-law, Bobby Davis, retired from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Questions:

Why do you want to run for the political office you are seeking?

Bossier Parish is one of the fastest growing parishes in Louisiana and the department needs to grow to meet the needs of its residents. I would like to work with the leaders of the communities and cities in the parish to help meet their needs, to ensure the citizens of Bossier Parish have a safe environment to live, work and raise their families. And, to increase business opportunities for the parish.

If elected, please tell us what your priorities will be?

My priority will be to evaluate how each department runs, the budget for each department, how the money is being utilized, and if changes need to be made. I will evaluate the current processes in place to reduce crime and make improvements. I would like to work closely with the citizens and businesses in the parish to reduce crime and traffic issues that need to be corrected. I want to have a good working relationship with other elected officials and law enforcement agencies in the Bossier Parish in order to provide the best public safety to residents of this parish. One new plan will be to communicate more effectively with the different communities in Bossier Parish by implementing community liaisons. Trust and transparency between law enforcement agencies and the people they serve is vital to community stability, officer safety and effective policing. This will lead to a better understanding of the community needs and factors that contribute to crime. Starting a youth program to enhance relationships between the police and the youth would also promote positive change within the communities.

I will also evaluate ways to improve employee satisfaction to retain experienced officers. Retaining experienced officers enhances the ability of the sheriff’s office to provide public safety and act as role models for newer deputies. I would like to increase the number of patrol deputies to provide better police presence throughout the parish. Providing more police presence will entice businesses to come to Bossier Parish which increases economic development.

There are several issues that are important to Bossier residents: transportation, economic development, infrastructure, etc. How will you go about ensuring that these issues of importance are addressed in Bossier Parish?

A. Implement community liaison officers within the different communities of the parish to better serve their needs.

B. Start a youth program to enhance relationships between police and the youth in the community. Promote positive change in at risk youth.

C. Increase the number of deputies on patrol.

D. Address ways to improve employee satisfaction and increase employee retention.

E. Increase training opportunities for deputies looking to improve their knowledge and skills.

F. Bring more business opportunities to Bossier Parish by providing a safer environment to operate.

Why should someone vote for you?

People should vote for me because I was a patrol deputy for many years and understand what changes are needed to provide better public safety. I have seen how crime affects people firsthand and I want to implement ideas to reduce crime. I want to improve community relationships with the sheriff’s office to better understand how to prevent crime in these communities. I am the person to make these changes and to make the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office better in the future.