Project Completed

Motorists approaching one of the busiest intersections in the area during peak traffic periods will find their trip a little quicker now that construction of an additional lane has been completed.

Another lane through the Linton Rd. and Airline Dr. intersection is designed to help ease traffic congestion heading south on Airline. It will also serve as a turn lane for motorists entering the new West Linton extension once that project is finished.

“Traffic studies showed us how congested traffic was on the southbound lane coming from Palmetto Dr. up to the Linton Rd. intersection,” said Butch Ford, Bossier Parish Engineer. “There were times in the morning when vehicles were backed up all the way to the churches.”

Now, Ford said, motorists can move into an additional lane when approaching the traffic signal at the intersection.

“This is going to be a big help to folks who are heading south, especially during peak traffic periods,” he said.

Ford said more plans are on the table that will help alleviate backups on the Linton Rd. approach to the intersection.

“We’re planning to add one turn lane heading north on Palmetto Dr. off Linton Rd. and another lane heading south onto Airline Dr.,” he said. “Hopefully we will start this project sometime during the first quarter of 2021 while the bridge over Black Bayou is being replaced.”

Ford said the projects to improve the Linton Rd./Airline Dr. intersection are part of a construction “wish list” the parish put together two years ago.