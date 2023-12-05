PROJECT UPDATE: Jimmie Davis Bridge over the Red River, Bossier & Caddo Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that preliminary site work has begun for the $361 million project to build a new LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Bridge) over the Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

While major elements of the project, such as the new bridge and roadway approaches, are still in the design phase, the traveling public will notice preliminary activity taking place near the foot of the existing bridge.

Clearing and grubbing is currently underway, which is a process that involves the removal of various types of vegetation that are located in the right-of-way.

Additionally, a crane has been assembled on site, and steel has arrived for the purpose of assembling a trestle bridge that will be used by work crews during construction of the new bridge spans.

Major construction on the new four-lane bridge, which will be located just north of the existing structure, is still about a year away, as design work continues.

The design phase also includes the transformation of the existing bridge into a linear park connecting the existing bicycle and pedestrian trails on each side of the Red River.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge is a design-build project that is expected to take approximately five years to fully complete.