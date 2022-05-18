PROJECT UPDATE: Linton Road Bridge replacement

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises the public that the Linton Road bridge replacement project over Cypress Black Bayou Reservoir in north Bossier Parish is making progress as it moves toward completion.

Since the $5 million project began in April 2021, the contractor has completed the removal of the old bridge, which had aged to the point of needing replacement in order to effectively serve the rapidly growing north Bossier Parish community.

The contractor has also completed the construction of a new retaining wall included in the project.

Another major milestone – pouring of the bridge deck – has also wrapped up. The bridge deck is the surface on which motorists drive.

The contractor is also completing embankment work for the approach slabs that act as the transition between the roadway pavement and the bridge itself.

Next, the concrete barrier rail along the edge of the bridge and retaining will be installed, followed by guardrail, permanent signage and striping.

Over the course of the project, the timeline has fluctuated due to the availability of materials and supply chain challenges. However, the project is on track to be open to traffic in late July 2022, prior to the beginning of the school year.

The original bridge was built in 1978, and is owned and maintained by the Bossier Parish Police Jury (BPPJ).

DOTD understands that any type of bridge closure creates an inconvenience to the community it serves, so we do appreciate the public’s continued patience.

