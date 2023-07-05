PROLEC GE TO CONDUCT JOB FAIR FOR SHREVEPORT FACILITY EXPANSION

Prolec GE is partnering with LED FastStart to host an in-person job fair to connect qualified candidates to opportunities for its electrical transformer manufacturing facility in Caddo Parish.

The job fair will take place Wednesday, July 12, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 2015 Old Minden Road, Bossier City. The event will have two sessions, 9 a.m. to noon and 2 to 5 p.m. Job seekers can register in advance here or in person at the event. Attendees are asked to bring three copies of their résumé.

Company representatives will conduct initial screenings and interviews with candidates interested in positions in areas including:

Coil winding

Assembly

Test labs

Maintenance

Finishing

Supply chain management

In April, Prolec GE announced a $28.5 million expansion of its Shreveport facility that will create 153 direct new jobs. The company designs, manufactures and sells products and solutions for electricity generation, transmission and distribution. As North America’s largest transformer producer, the company services a variety of industries including construction, engineering, and conventional and renewable energy.

“Having the opportunity to work for a company that cares about its employees is incredible,” Prolec GE Human Resources Manager Kevin Quinlan said. “Not only does Prolec GE care, but we provide great paying jobs and benefits for the community and a work-life balance. All aspects of having an awesome career are covered here, enabling our employees to grow their future.”

LED FastStart hosts numerous virtual and in-person career fairs each year covering a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. To receive email notifications about future interview events, opt in here.

About Prolec GE

Prolec GE designs, manufactures and provides transformer products, services and innovative solutions for the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy. With more than 50 years of industry experience, the company is a market leader in the Americas, with business units in Mexico, the United States and Brazil; an installed product base in over 35 countries and more than 8,000 employees. Learn more at prolec.energy/prolecge

About LED

Louisiana Economic Development is responsible for strengthening the state’s business environment and creating a more vibrant economy. It is the only state agency in the U.S. accredited by the International Economic Development Council, boasting award-winning programs like LED FastStart, rated the No. 1 customized workforce training program in the U.S. 13 years in a row. In 2022, LED attracted 53 new economic development projects representing 18,137 new direct, indirect and retained jobs and $20.7 billion in new capital investment. Explore how LED cultivates jobs and economic opportunity for the people of Louisiana and employers of all sizes at OpportunityLouisiana.com.