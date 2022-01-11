Promotion ceremony of BSO deputy

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a deputy in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s Conference room at the sheriff’s office Criminal Building Tuesday morning.



Deputy Patrick Laurent was promoted to detective and reassigned from patrol within the criminal division. In March, Patrick will be a 4-year veteran with the sheriff’s office where he has worked as a corrections deputy, as previously stated as a patrol deputy and he also served as a drone pilot for the sheriff’s office.



“I heard nothing but good things about you from your supervisors,” said Sheriff Whittington. “And I am proud to promote your hard work and dedication to duty here at the sheriff’s office. Keep up the excellent work.”