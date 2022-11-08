PROMOTION OF BSO DEPUTY TO LIEUTENANT

Congratulations are in order for Lane Tuggle on his recent promotion to the rank of

Lieutenant by Sheriff Whittington. Lt. Tuggle is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office and has a total of 34 years of law enforcement experience. Lt. Tuggle served as a

Trooper with the Louisiana State Police for 25 years prior to joining the Bossier Sheriff’s

Office. The promotion ceremony took place in the Sheriff’s conference room at the Bossier

Parish Courthouse on Tuesday morning. Lt. Tuggle is a supervisor with the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer program. Congratulations, Lane!