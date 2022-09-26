PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN

Congratulations to Chad Madden on his promotion to the rank of Captain by Sheriff

Whittington. Captain Madden is a 20-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will

be taking over Investigations. Captain Madden has worked in many areas of the Criminal

Division including Patrol, Detectives, SWAT and Patrol Administration during his career.



Captain Madden’s promotion took place this morning in the Sheriff’s conference room.



“I am confident in Captain Madden’s abilities as a leader and know he will do a fantastic

job,” said Sheriff Whittington.



Congratulations, Chad!