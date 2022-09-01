Home News-Free PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN

Congratulations are in order for Mike Gibson on his recent promotion to the rank of
Captain. Captain Gibson is a 25 year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will be
assuming the role of Patrol Commander after serving as the Lieutenant of over B-shift
patrol for many years. Captain Gibson will be taking over the job from Major Charles
Gray who will be retiring in October after 27 years of distinguished service to Bossier
Parish.

