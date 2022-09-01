PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN

Congratulations are in order for Mike Gibson on his recent promotion to the rank of

Captain. Captain Gibson is a 25 year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will be

assuming the role of Patrol Commander after serving as the Lieutenant of over B-shift

patrol for many years. Captain Gibson will be taking over the job from Major Charles

Gray who will be retiring in October after 27 years of distinguished service to Bossier

Parish.