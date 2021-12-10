Protecting Your Valuables This Holiday Season

From The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office:



The holiday season is in full swing and Bossier Sheriff’s Department detectives are warning residents about the potential for car burglaries and “porch pirates” at this time of the year.



Detectives are currently investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries in the parish and they say that in all of these cases, the vehicles were left unlocked.



“These are crimes of opportunity,” said Sheriff Whittington. “That’s why we continually urge residents to make it a habit to lock their car doors, (especially at night) through our L.O.C. campaign.” Detectives are also encouraging residents to make sure their valuables and packages are out of plain sight in order to help keep their vehicles from being burglarized.



Detectives are also investigating several cases of “porch pirates” where residents’ packages were stolen right off of their porches.

Bossier Sheriff’s Department detectives offer the following tips with the intent of helping to prevent thieves from stealing delivered packages not only during the holidays, but throughout the year:



1.) Keep packages out of sight and also update delivery instructions to choose a drop-off location other than the front porch.



2.) Have your packages delivered to a neighbor’s house if you will not be home.



3.) Placing a sign on your porch saying “Smile, you’re on camera” may deter a thief.



4.) Be sure to track your packages and turn on delivery notifications.



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is asking residents to stay vigilant to help make this a safe and happy holiday season.







