Providence Classical Academy dominates LHSRA

Providence Classical Academy, a Christian Classical High School in Bossier Parish, dominated this year’s Louisiana High School Rally Association (http://lhsra.org) at both the district and state levels for their division.

Earlier this year, PCA received the Sweepstakes Award for Division V at Louisiana Tech University for the district competition with 22 students placing in various subjects.

The Louisiana High School Rally Association (LHSRA) is a voluntary, non-profit, educational association of middle and junior units of a school (i.e. 8-12 grades in a K-12 school or ninth grade centers), home schools, and senior high schools that are recognized by the State Department of Louisiana and the colleges and universities that coordinate the district and state competitions each year. The purpose of LHSRA is to provide opportunities for students to achieve a greater awareness of the importance of education in these critical times and gain a renewed determination to develop their talents to the maximum by promoting keen competition and a desire for excellence, and in recognizing academic endeavors on a statewide level. Furthermore, it is an enlightened way of recognizing and rewarding students who excel in that for which all schools are primarily established, academic pursuits.

The students that placed at the district level include: Walker Wise, 1st-Advanced Math Functions/Statistics, Anna Davis, 1st-Advanced Math Pre-Calculus, Sarah Wise, 3rd – Algebra I, Ethan Granger, 2nd-Algebra II, Will Patton, 1st-Biology, Grace Kang, 3rd-Biology II, Christin Chachula, 2nd-Calculus I, Connor Thornton, 1st-Calculus II, Abby Hamm, 1st-Chemistry, Dayton Hintz, 2nd-Civics, Pete Warden, 1st-English III, Anna Pitney, 1st-English IV, Ellie Davis, 1st-Fine Arts Survey, Hannah Johnson 1st-Government, Kiera Wiley, 2nd-Health, Zoe Palmer, 1st-Journalism, Landon Pace, 1st-Physical Science, Sage Beleau, 1st-Physics, Marshall Keen,1st-Spanish II, Catherine Elston, 3rd-Spelling 9, Lauryn Hintz, 2nd-Spelling10, and Cade Deloach, 2nd-Spelling 11

Mrs. Karen Wise, the director of the LHSRA competition for the school, said, “I am very proud of our student’s outstanding performance against schools across Louisiana. In only our fourth year of competition we continue to strive to live up to our motto from Colossians 3:23, ‘Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men.’ ”

At the state level Providence Classical Academy (pcabossier.org) had more placements in their division than any other school, public or private. Congratulations to these students that performed so well at the State Competition: Walker Wise, 1st-Advanced Math Functions/Statistics, Grace Kang, 1st-Biology II, Dayton Hintz, 1st-Civics, Pete Warden, 3rd-English III, Ellie Davis, 2nd-Fine Arts Survey, Hannah Johnson 1st-Government, Kiera Wiley, 2nd-Health, Zoe Palmer, 1st-Journalism, Sarah Haynes, 1st-Latin I, Maggie Patton, 1st-Latin II, and Marshall Keen, 4th-Spanish II.