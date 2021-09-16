Providence House to Honor 8 Families Who Broke the Homeless Cycle in 2021

Providence House will live stream their fall 2021 Graduation

Ceremony honoring eight families on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 5:30pm.



The graduation ceremony will take place on the front porch of Providence House

and will celebrate the achievements of eight families (8 adults, 11 children) who have

shifted from a life of homelessness to one of self-sufficiency. This ceremony is the

hallmark of the work of the agency and an opportunity to share with the community the

return on their investment. Verni Howard, Executive Director, shared, “Even in the midst

of COVID, these families have persevered through the toughest of times to graduate.

We could not be more proud of these women and their children who now have a chance

to succeed – permanently.”



The ceremony will be celebrated virtually on Providence House’s Facebook page

starting at 5:15pm; the graduation ceremony will begin promptly at 5:30pm. Everyone is

invited to watch the accomplishments happening in our local community.



To join the livestream, visit www.facebook.com/providencehouse. To donate to

our future graduates, visit www.theprovidencehouse.com/donate.