Providing warmth, confidence and hope in our community

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Blue Cross, Healthy Blue and Vantage Health Plan Volunteers handed out more than 400 new coats to students at Central Park Elementary School on Friday, September 16.

The health plans are sponsoring these events through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to providing warmth, confidence and hope for children in need.

“For low-income families in our community, buying new clothing for colder weather can be a hardship. Blue Cross is joining Vantage Health Plan and Healthy Blue to make sure North Louisiana children have coats for the coming winter months,” said Brad Bockhaus, Regional Sales Director for Blue Cross of Louisiana in Shreveport and Monroe. “We have proudly sponsored Operation Warm events at area schools for the past several years. Community service and supporting families’ needs is an important way we fulfill our mission to improve the health and lives of Louisianians,” Bockhaus concluded.

Operation Warm’s mission is #morethanacoat. For over 20 years they provided warmth, confidence and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats. Through serving millions of children in need across North America, we have seen that a brand-new coat offers a child physical and emotional warmth, confidence to socialize and succeed and hope of a brighter future.”

“It is just such a blessing to be able to partner with this group of volunteers in order to supply our students with these coats. It is a huge need that they met today. We are just so excited to be the recipients of that generosity,” said Vicki Younger, Principal of Central Park Elementary School in Bossier City.