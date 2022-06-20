Home News-Free Public Hearings are scheduled this week regarding the reapportionment of Bossier City...

Public Hearings are scheduled this week regarding the reapportionment of Bossier City Council Election Districts

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, June
21, 2022, during the City Council Regular Meeting at 3:00 PM in the Bossier City
Council Chambers, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana, for input regarding
the reapportionment of Bossier City Council Election Districts with proposed
Map 2. A second Public Hearing for public input will be held on Thursday, June
23, 2022 at 2:00PM. During these Public Hearing all residents will have the
opportunity to comment on Bossier City Council Districts Reapportionment Map
2 or submit alternative proposals. Proposed Reapportionment Map 2- as well
as a map of current District lines will be on display for public review in the
Municipal Complex Lobby located at 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana
from 8:00AM until 5:00PM – beginning Monday, June 20, 2022 and stay until
reapportionment Ordinance has been adopted.

Written comments will be received at the City Clerk’s Office until 12:00PM
(noon) on June 23, 2022, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana

