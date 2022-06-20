Public Hearings are scheduled this week regarding the reapportionment of Bossier City Council Election Districts

Notice is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Tuesday, June

21, 2022, during the City Council Regular Meeting at 3:00 PM in the Bossier City

Council Chambers, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana, for input regarding

the reapportionment of Bossier City Council Election Districts with proposed

Map 2. A second Public Hearing for public input will be held on Thursday, June

23, 2022 at 2:00PM. During these Public Hearing all residents will have the

opportunity to comment on Bossier City Council Districts Reapportionment Map

2 or submit alternative proposals. Proposed Reapportionment Map 2- as well

as a map of current District lines will be on display for public review in the

Municipal Complex Lobby located at 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana

from 8:00AM until 5:00PM – beginning Monday, June 20, 2022 and stay until

reapportionment Ordinance has been adopted.



Written comments will be received at the City Clerk’s Office until 12:00PM

(noon) on June 23, 2022, 620 Benton Road, Bossier City, Louisiana