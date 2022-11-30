The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LA DOTD) invites all citizens and interested parties to attend a public meeting on the electric vehicle infrastructure grant program. The U.S. Legislature has made National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funds available for expenditure by state transportation agencies for the buildout of electric vehicle charging stations that meet federal requirements. These funds cover 80 percent of the expenses to install electric vehicle charging stations throughout the State with a minimum 20 percent match covered by grant recipients. To disburse these funds, LA DOTD will solicit applications from the general public for a phased approach to this buildout. During this meeting, we will share our statewide deployment plan and provide updates on our grant program, application, and selection criteria.

A moderated presentation and discussion will be held in Shreveport, LA, in the LSUS Ballroom on December 8, 2022, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm with a virtual option. Public comments and questions will be gathered prior to the meeting at DOTD-EVProgram@la.gov and in person via note cards. Virtual attendees may also utilize the chat feature for comments and questions.

Public Meeting

Thursday, December 8, 2022

LSUS Ballroom

LSU Shreveport

One University Place

University Center

Shreveport, LA 71115

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

A link to the virtual option for the meeting will be provided on our webpage at this location: http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Operations/Electric-Vehicle/Pages/default.aspx

Members of the public who would like to read the statewide electric vehicle deployment plan can visit the website for a link to the document.

If special assistance is required due to a disability in order to participate at this public meeting, please contact Joy Johnson by mail at the address above, by email (DOTD-EVProgram@la.gov) or by telephone at (225) 379-1305 at least five working days prior to the public meeting date.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is committed to delivering transportation and public works systems that enhance the quality of life. In addition to more than 16,600 miles of roadway, including over 890 miles of interstate, DOTD supports the development of the state’s aviation, marine and rail infrastructures. Through this work, we are able to facilitate economic development, create job opportunities, improve vital evacuation routes, and make critical freight corridors safer and more efficient.

For more information, please visit www.dotd.la.gov, email dotdcs@la.gov, or call DOTD’s Customer Service Center at (225) 379-1232 or 1-877-4LADOTD (1-877-452-3683). Business hours are 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Please let us know how we may better serve you: Customer Service Survey.