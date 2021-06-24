PUBLIC NOTICE – FTA TRANSPORTATION GRANT PROGRAMS

This notice is to inform the public that the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, Public Transit Section, is accepting applications for the FTA (Federal Transit Administration) grant programs: Job Access and Reverse Commute (Section 5316); Formula Grants for Rural Areas (Section 5311); Intercity Bus Program (Section 5311(f)); and the Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program (Section 5310) for FY 2022-2023. Funding is available for FY 2022-2023 for operating and capital transportation projects. Be advised that there is a monetary match requirement for all FTA projects. Subrecipients applying for operating projects must provide a 50% match and capital projects require a 15% match for ADA accessible buses and 20% match for non-accessible buses.

It is the intention of LADOTD to submit a statewide grant application to the federal government in February 2022. In order to be selected, your organization must be an active participate in the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Planning Process. Information on this process is contained in the application.

It is a competitive grant process. If an application is selected for inclusion in the statewide grant and the FTA approves the grant award then LADOTD enters into an agreement with the approved applicants for the purposes detailed in your application.

LADOTD encourages all minority based organizations to apply. Technical assistance is provided upon request. If you would like more information on upcoming application training, please call 225-379-3060.

On Monday July 12, 2021, applications will be available on our website: www.dotd.louisiana.gov/intermodal/transit through the Louisiana Transit Electronic Application Management system (LATEAM). Intercity Bus applications – Section 5311(f) are available only on our website to download. For any questions regarding FTA Programs, you may call the DOTD-Public Transportation Section at (225) 379-3060. Electronic applications must be submitted online by November 1, 2021.

Applications received after November 1, 2021 will not be considered for a FY 2023 FTA Assistance Grant.

LA Department of Transportation & Development

Public Transportation/Section 81, East Wing 5th floor

1201 Capitol Access

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802