Queen Elizabeth II has died

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, has died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on Thursday.



Buckingham Palace released a statement from Charles, paying tribute to his “beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen.”



“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” the statement reads.



President Biden canceled planned remarks on the new Covid vaccine that were scheduled to take place moments after the queen’s death was announced. Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, was conducting her daily briefing for reporters when the news broke. She said: “Our relationship with the people of the United Kingdom, and this is something that the president has said himself, has grown stronger and stronger. And it is one of our closest allies. And, again, our hearts go to the people of the United Kingdom to the queen and to the family.”

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today released a statement after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s longest-serving Monarch.

“For 70 years, the Queen has demonstrated civility, class, and compassion for all,” said Dr. Cassidy. “My condolences to the royal family, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth. Her loss is immense, but her legacy is even greater.”

Since Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, 14 different U.S. Presidents have held office. The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year, marking 70 years on the throne. She is the first monarch to reach the milestone.

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.



Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.