Race aims to reach $1 million for military, first responders through Heroes Run

BGC Racing has announced the goal to reach $1 million raised for charity through the fourth annual Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods Heroes Run Oct. 26 in downtown Shreveport.

Proceeds from the Heroes Run support local military heroes and first responders in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. Benefitting organizations include the Shreveport and Bossier City Police and Fire Departments, Barksdale Air Force Base, Wounded Warrior Project and Team Red, White and Blue.

Advertisement

Established by Brookshire Grocery Co. in 2014, BGC Racing donates 100 percent of runner revenue from the Heroes Run, as well as the FRESH 15 in Tyler, Texas, to non-profit organizations. More than $930,000 has been raised and donated to date.

The Heroes Run provides a world-class race experience with a half-marathon and 5K race, along with kids 1K race for ages 12 and under. Every race participant receives a finisher’s medal, finisher’s apparel item, free high-resolution race photos and entry into the post-race party featuring free food, vendors, kids’ area, live music and more. A prize purse totaling $12,000 will be awarded to top finishers within several categories for the half marathon and 5K.

You can help BGC Racing reach $1 million for charity by registering to run or volunteer for the Heroes Run. For more information and to register, please visit bgcracing.com.