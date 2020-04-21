Radiance Technologies announced as title sponsor of Independence Bowl

Erik Evenson, Radiance Technolgies Independence Bowl Director of Media and Community Relations

Radiance Technolgies is the new title sponsor of the Independence Bowl, Shreveport-Bossier City’s annual college football bowl game.

The agreement between Radiance Technologies and the Independence Bowl is a guaranteed, five-year agreement that will begin with the 2020 edition of the game and run through 2024.

The title sponsorship agreement between Radiance Technologies and the Independence Bowl Foundation was brokered by Denver-based Impression Sports & Entertainment.

“Radiance is very excited about this partnership with the Independence Bowl,” said Radiance Technologies CEO, Bill Bailey. “We have been looking for the right opportunity to increase our brand awareness nationally, and we have found it with this partnership. The bowl’s proximity to an Air Force major command and its tie-in with [Army] West Point are both very appealing and should increase awareness of Radiance with our two largest customers, the U.S. Army and Air Force.”

Established in 1999, Radiance Technologies is a 100-percent employee-owned small business prime contractor. Radiance has over 900 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community, and other government agencies.

From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration, as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

“The long-term partnership with Radiance Technologies is very exciting for the Independence Bowl, as it brings tremendous potential for the future as we embark on our 45th year,” said Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman, Frank Auer. “It will allow the superior work Radiance Technologies is performing for our military, along with the top-quality events the bowl undertakes each year to be highlighted to millions of people as we push forward together.”

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will likely feature an annual matchup of either Army West Point or BYU against a rotation of the Pac-12 Conference, American Athletic Conference, or Conference USA. The 2020 edition will pit Army West Point against the Pac-12.

For more information on the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, visit RadianceTech.com, RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com, or follow the bowl on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @IndyBowl.

