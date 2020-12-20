Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl canceled

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has been canceled.

Bowl officials made the announcement Sunday evening in a post on Twitter.

Sunday was the day Army was supposed to find out its opponent.

Army was supposed to play a member of the Pac-12, but all but two members of the conference opted out of playing in a bowl. The two that didn’t are headed to other bowls with tie-ins to the conference.

The Independence Bowl has secondary conference tie-ins but an opponent couldn’t be found.

The game was scheduled for Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The official announcement of the cancellation is below.