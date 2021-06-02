Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic set for Saturday

By Erik Evenson, Radiance Technolgies Independence Bowl Director of Media and Community Relations

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic is set to hit the field at Independence Stadium on Saturday with participants receiving instruction from former NFL players and regional college coaches.

The Youth Clinic is a free clinic and open to youth from 5-years-old through incoming eighth-graders.

The clinic will kick off at 8 a.m. and run until approximately 11:30 a.m. Registration will begin at 7 a.m. at the southwest entrance of Independence Stadium.

Parents can register their children in advance for the clinic, and preregistration is available now at RadianceTechnologiesIndependenceBowl.com/youth-football-clinic. Spots for the clinic are limited to 400 participants.

Participants will receive instruction from former NFL players Liffort Hobley and Andrew Givens, as well as regional college coaches from the FCS National Champions Sam Houston State, Northwestern State, Louisiana College and Southern University-Shreveport. They will also receive a free t-shirt and lunch following the clinic.

The annual Youth Football Clinic teaches participants football fundamentals by participating in offensive, defensive and special team drills.

Youth will also learn different fitness techniques and the importance of being physically active. The clinic also teaches participants life skills from some of the region’s finest college football coaches.

Sponsors of the 2021 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic include First Bossier, Willis-Knighton Health System, D1 Training Shreveport, Little Works in Progress and Sports World.