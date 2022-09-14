Radiance Technologies Plans Expansion into Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA. Radiance Technologies (Radiance), a national leader in defense technologies and solutions,

commits to expanding the economic development of the Shreveport-Bossier City region. Radiance recently

partnered with BRF, a North Louisiana economic development organization, to expand its office in Shreveport.



“We welcome Radiance’s expansion in Shreveport at BRF’s InterTech 1 facility located on Kings Highway near

downtown,” said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO. “Radiance and its CEO Bill Bailey have been

supporters of the region since his time here at Barksdale Air Force Base. His title sponsorship of the Radiance

Technologies Independence Bowl is another example of his commitment to the area. The new positions coming with

Radiance’s planned expansion are high quality jobs for our region.”



To support efforts at both Air Force Global Strike Command and all mission areas across the company, Radiance

plans to hire up to 150 high-tech research and development professionals in Shreveport-Bossier City in the next

three to five years.



“Growing our presence in North Louisiana pleases me to no end. Barksdale AFB, Shreveport-Bossier, and Louisiana

Tech were foundational and transformational for me,” said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. “Being postured to better

support Global Strike will ensure that Radiance continues to do what’s important to us – support our warfighters. The

business case for growing in North Louisiana is solid. The BRF, Shreveport-Bossier, and LED have made it known

that they want us in Louisiana.”



In addition to its role as the title sponsor of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Radiance is looking

forward to expanding its strong connections to the Shreveport-Bossier City region and being a strong community

partner as it continues the economic development of the area.



“Radiance Technologies’ planned expansion is a terrific economic development win. These positions will be good-

paying jobs for Northwest Louisiana residents and will support the mission of our defense community,” said

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.