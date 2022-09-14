Radiance Technologies Plans Expansion into Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA. Radiance Technologies (Radiance), a national leader in defense technologies and solutions,
commits to expanding the economic development of the Shreveport-Bossier City region. Radiance recently
partnered with BRF, a North Louisiana economic development organization, to expand its office in Shreveport.
“We welcome Radiance’s expansion in Shreveport at BRF’s InterTech 1 facility located on Kings Highway near
downtown,” said John F. George Jr., M.D., BRF President and CEO. “Radiance and its CEO Bill Bailey have been
supporters of the region since his time here at Barksdale Air Force Base. His title sponsorship of the Radiance
Technologies Independence Bowl is another example of his commitment to the area. The new positions coming with
Radiance’s planned expansion are high quality jobs for our region.”
To support efforts at both Air Force Global Strike Command and all mission areas across the company, Radiance
plans to hire up to 150 high-tech research and development professionals in Shreveport-Bossier City in the next
three to five years.
“Growing our presence in North Louisiana pleases me to no end. Barksdale AFB, Shreveport-Bossier, and Louisiana
Tech were foundational and transformational for me,” said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey. “Being postured to better
support Global Strike will ensure that Radiance continues to do what’s important to us – support our warfighters. The
business case for growing in North Louisiana is solid. The BRF, Shreveport-Bossier, and LED have made it known
that they want us in Louisiana.”
In addition to its role as the title sponsor of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl, Radiance is looking
forward to expanding its strong connections to the Shreveport-Bossier City region and being a strong community
partner as it continues the economic development of the area.
“Radiance Technologies’ planned expansion is a terrific economic development win. These positions will be good-
paying jobs for Northwest Louisiana residents and will support the mission of our defense community,” said
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.