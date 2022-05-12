Raising Cane’s Continues to Celebrate 25th Birthday with Limited-Edition Plush Puppy

Raising Cane’s has been sharing its ONE LOVE® – craveable chicken finger meals – with Communities across the U.S. for more than 25 years! The 25th birthday celebration began in August 2021 when the fast-growing brand committed to donating $25 million to local nonprofits, organizations, schools and more in Communities from coast-to-coast throughout the year.

To keep the party going, Raising Cane’s is selling a limited-edition 25th Birthday Plush Puppy. The newest edition of Cane’s signature collectable plush puppy series gives “Caniacs” a fun way to celebrate while supporting local pet welfare organizations.

Now through June 5, for every 25th Birthday Plush Puppy purchased in-Restaurant, 100% of proceeds will be donated to local pet welfare charities. All net proceeds from online purchases will be donated to The Birthday Party Project, whose mission is to bring joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of a birthday celebration. Customers can purchase their limited-edition 25th Birthday Plush Puppy for only $8.99 plus tax, while supplies last.

“Supporting our Communities at the local level has been a commitment since the early days of Cane’s,” said Todd Graves, Founder & Co-CEO of Raising Cane’s. “We raised over $650,000 for local pet welfare organizations during our holiday plush puppy campaign last year, and we want to continue to give back as Caniacs join us in celebrating our 25th birthday!”

More than 600 Raising Cane’s Restaurants across the country will be selling the 25th Birthday Plush Puppy. To learn more about Cane’s plush puppy campaigns throughout the years, visit raisingcanes.com/plushpuppy.

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with chicken fingers that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.