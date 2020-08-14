Raising Cane’s donates more than $5,000 to David Raines Community Health Centers

Shreveport, La. (Aug. 13, 2020) – Raising Cane’s Culture is built on serving its Communities. During these unprecedented times, the popular brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is reinforcing this commitment by supporting local healthcare workers.



One of its healthcare fundraisers included a nationwide neck-gaiter campaign, which launched earlier this summer. 100% of the net proceeds from these sales, along with fundraisers and local activations, have been dispersed and donated to local hospitals in each of the Communities that Raising Cane’s serves.



Here in Shreveport and Bossier, Raising Cane’s recently presented a check for $5,166.52 to David Raines Community Health Centers to help support their school-based pediatric clinics.



“At Raising Cane’s, we are always looking for ways to support our community, and the neck-gaiter campaign has proven to be a great way to help our local healthcare organizations,” said Area Leader of Restaurants John Raxsdale. “We continue to be inspired by the unwavering dedication of David Raines Community Health Centers, and we are honored to have the opportunity to show our appreciation. Thank you to all of the Shreveport and Bossier Caniacs that helped make this donation possible.”



In addition to the neck-gaiter campaign, the popular brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is actively supporting local healthcare workers across the nation with food donations. Some Crewmembers have even begun sewing masks during work hours to donate to local hospitals.



Raising Cane’s continues to serve the communities of Shreveport and Bossier through its drive-thru windows. Raising Cane’s unrelenting focus on doing what’s right for its Crew, Customers and Communities ensures that its Restaurants are operating with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. Along with wearing masks and gloves, Crewmembers are properly social distancing and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the Restaurant. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse.







