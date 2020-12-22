Raising Cane’s rolls out ‘Cane’s Across America’ tour to spread ONE LOVE® from coast to coast

Dallas, TX – Raising Cane’s is putting its wildly popular chicken finger meals on wheels!



Decked out with revolving disco balls and fully functioning kitchens – one even has a DJ booth – Raising Cane’s epic new food trucks will be hitting the road in early 2021. The 24-foot-long and 18-foot-long trucks will make their highly anticipated debut during the season finale of the Motor Trend Channel’s Built for Business on Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. CST. Caniacs are encouraged to tune in and watch how these new food trucks were created in true Raising Cane’s style!



As part of their nationwide tour in Spring 2021, the food trucks will make special appearances everywhere from music festivals to community events, sporting events to hospitals, even homes for celebrities and a few lucky Caniacs! Southern Californians may catch an early glimpse of the mobile Cane’s as the new rides make appearances to promote their TV debut on Christmas Eve.



Just as Cane’s isn’t your typical chicken restaurant, these aren’t your typical food trucks either. Both were custom-built by Cruising Kitchens, a crew that specializes in fabricating the most extravagant food trucks in the world. Each features disco ball hubcaps, custom grills, disco balls, tiger-print seats, Raising Cane hood ornaments and mud flaps – a nod to the brand’s canine mascot – and more. Both trucks also have full kitchens to enable off-site meal preparation.



“We had talked about building a food truck for years,” said Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO AJ Kumaran. “So when we were approached by Cruising Kitchens, offering to help us achieve our vision, we were ready to roll! We challenged them to create trucks that were as close to a Raising Cane’s Restaurant as possible, and Cameron and his crew blew us away! We couldn’t be more excited to debut these two new food trucks on the Motor Trend Channel this week, and to serve our quality chicken finger meals on wheels to Caniacs across all 50 states in the nation before we celebrate our 25th anniversary in August.”