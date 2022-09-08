Raising Cane’s to Donate $1 per Box Combo Sold to Kidd’s Kids on September 13th

For 11 years, Raising Cane’s has supported Kidd’s Kids, the life-changing charitable program started by legendary radio personality Kidd Kraddick. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Cane’s will continue its support by donating $1 for every Box Combo sold throughout the day to the nonprofit.

Having donated $850,000 to the organization since 2011, Raising Cane’s aims to raise at least $150,000 on Sept. 13, to reach $1 million in total contribution to the organization.

“Raising Cane’s, supports 30,000 local organizations in the communities we serve and each one does important work,” said Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves. “We’re especially proud of our long-standing partnership with Kidd’s Kids, which provides love and support to so many families. These children are heroes for the adversity they overcome each day and we’re honored to help them continue that fight and continue Kidd’s legacy of hope.”

“We’re very blessed that Todd and his team at Raising Cane’s have been such huge supporters of Kidd’s Kids for the last 11 years,” said Kellie Rasberry, host of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show. “I can’t wait to serve up a ton of Box Combos on Tuesday and raise even more money to spoil these special families at Disney World!”

Founded in 1991, the Kraddick Fund for Kids and Kidd’s Kids program were created to make a difference in the lives of children with life-altering illnesses and special medical needs. That difference has evolved over time, with selected families now being provided with an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World. During the five-day trip, Kidd’s Kids and their families enjoy all the excitement that a Disney World getaway can offer and get a rare opportunity to escape the hospitals and treatment centers that have become an everyday part of their lives.

Raising Cane’s is honored to be a part of helping the Kidd’s Kids experience come together so families can share laughter and fun in a magical environment. All current and former Kidd’s Kids families that wish to take part in the fundraiser on Sept. 13 will receive free Box Combos in participating markets.

The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show is a syndicated morning radio show heard on more than 65 stations across the country, and on American Forces Radio, from 6-10 a.m. CDT Monday through Friday. To learn more, visit KiddNation.com.

ABOUT THE KRADDICK FUND FOR KIDS®

Kidd’s Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1991 by award-winning morning show personality Kidd Kraddick. Its programs were created to make a difference in the lives of children with life-altering and life-threatening medical conditions. Kidd’s Kids is certified by the state of Texas and registered with the appropriate department of each state in the country. To learn more, visit KiddsKids.org, or follow the charity on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT RAISING CANE’S®:

Raising Cane’s is the nation’s fastest-growing chicken finger concept, rapidly approaching 700 restaurants in over 35 states and Guam as it opens 100 new Restaurants across 10 new markets in 2022. The company has ONE LOVE® – craveable chicken finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 sauce in the quick-service industry. More information is available at raisingcanes.com.